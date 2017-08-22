Six things to do in the next 48 hours: August 23 and 24

Have your say

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

STAGE: WARRIOR WOMEN

Nelson Gallery, Historic Dockyard, today, 2-4pm

Learn about the lives of the ‘Warrior Women’ – from Hannah Snell to Emma Hamilton – as they are brought back to life in a series of special performances by Rachel Goodall.

CEREMONY: GENTLE GIANT

Portsmouth Guildhall, today, 3pm

Portsmouth prog-rock legends Gentle Giant and their predecessors, Simon Dupree and the Big Sound are inducted into the Guildhall’s Hall of Fame.

ROCK: ASH

Concorde 2, Brighton, tonight, 7.30pm

Ash are arguably underdogs of the Brit-rock boom, but the trio are still going strong and warming up for their 10th appearance at Reading and Leeds with an intimate UK tour.

WORKSHOP: CERAMIC CELEBRATIONS

The Boardwalk, Port Solent, tomorrow, 10am-4pm

Ceramic Celebrations is hosting a pop-up workshop for children to paint their own pottery creations, from animal ornaments to money banks.

CINEMA: LEGO BATMAN

St George’s Hall, Waterlooville, tomorrow, 2pm

Combine everyone’s favourite building blocks with a superhero and you get The Lego Batman Movie, showing in a special community screening.

HERITAGE: TWILIGHT TALE TRAIL

Join the Twilight Tale Trail, a family-friendly evening and listen to folklore and historical tales of mysterious places, and magical adventures.

Weald & Downland Museum, Singleton, tomorrow, 6.30pm