Six things to do in the next 48 hours: August 24 and 25

Have your say

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

GAMING: SUMMERTIME FUN DAY

Manor House, Cosham, today, 11am-8pm

Game Over will host a summer time fun day, offering families a chance to play on a variety of retro video game consoles – from Super Nintendo to Sega Mega Drive.

CINEMA: AN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL

Harbour Lights, Southampton, tonight, 6.30pm

The original saw US presidential hopeful Al Gore recast as an environmental campaigner. In An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, he’s back.

CRAFTS: POP ART AND PROSECCO

The Art Academy, Cosham, tonight, 7.30pm

Using either acrylic or watercolour paints you can create a colourful piece of pop art with friends, all while enjoying a glass of bubbly.

MUSIC: VICTORIOUS FESTIVAL

Southsea Common, tomorrow until Sunday, from 4pm

The biggest musical event in the city’s calendar kicks off with it’s first Friday bill headlined by ska legends Madness.

DAY OUT: TWO RIVERS CRUISE

Gosport Ferry terminal, tomorrow, 12pm

Take one of the Scenic Solent cruises along not just one picturesque body of water, but two. Head to the Hamble River first, before sailing on to the Isle of Wight’s Medina River.

COMEDY: SEAN PERCIVAL

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tomorrow, 7.30pm

Portsmouth’s longest-running comedy club is back, featuring Sean Percival and regular compere Dinga with more acts to be confirmed.