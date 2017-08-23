Six things to do in the next 48 hours: August 24 and 25

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area
GAMING: SUMMERTIME FUN DAY
Manor House, Cosham, today, 11am-8pm
Game Over will host a summer time fun day, offering families a chance to play on a variety of retro video game consoles – from Super Nintendo to Sega Mega Drive.
CINEMA: AN INCONVENIENT SEQUEL
Harbour Lights, Southampton, tonight, 6.30pm
The original saw US presidential hopeful Al Gore recast as an environmental campaigner. In An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, he’s back.
CRAFTS: POP ART AND PROSECCO
The Art Academy, Cosham, tonight, 7.30pm
Using either acrylic or watercolour paints you can create a colourful piece of pop art with friends, all while enjoying a glass of bubbly.
MUSIC: VICTORIOUS FESTIVAL
Southsea Common, tomorrow until Sunday, from 4pm
The biggest musical event in the city’s calendar kicks off with it’s first Friday bill headlined by ska legends Madness.
DAY OUT: TWO RIVERS CRUISE
Gosport Ferry terminal, tomorrow, 12pm
Take one of the Scenic Solent cruises along not just one picturesque body of water, but two. Head to the Hamble River first, before sailing on to the Isle of Wight’s Medina River.
COMEDY: SEAN PERCIVAL
Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tomorrow, 7.30pm
Portsmouth’s longest-running comedy club is back, featuring Sean Percival and regular compere Dinga with more acts to be confirmed.
