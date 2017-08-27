Search

Six things to do in the next 48 hours: August 28 and 29

The annual Emsworth Show returns today, offering fun for the whole family.
Education hub to open

DAY OUT: EMSWORTH SHOW

Emsworth Recreation Ground, Monday, 10am-5.30pm

Not only is the Emsworth Show an annual showcase of the town’s best horticulture, crafts and cuisine, but it’s packed full of family-friendly fun.

HISTORY: GLORIOUS GAMES AND GLADIATORS

Butser Ancient Farm, Chalton, Monday, 10am-5pm

Experience a real gladiator fight in the Butser arena and mooch around authentic market stalls, as the Roman Summer comes to an end.

STAGE: DOGS DON’T DO BALLET

Stansted Park, Rowlands Castle, Monday, 3pm

Based on the award-winning children’s book, Dogs Don’t Do Ballet is a feel-good family show about Biff. But Biff doesn’t think he’s a dog – he think’s he a ballerina.

THEATRE: ROMEO & JULIET

The Great Barn, Titchfield, Tuesday until September 7

Titchfield Festival Theatre’s Shakespeare season reaches its finale with a production of Romeo & Juliet, with the action updated to The Troubles.

CONTEST: UNSIGNED SHOWCASE

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Tuesday and Wednesday, 7pm

It’s crunch time in the annual Unsigned Showcase competition with back-to-back semi-finals. Audience votes count, so make sure you stay to the end.

CINEMA: TERMINATOR 2... IN 3D!

Vue, Gunwharf Quays, Tuesday, 7.30pm

Arnold Schwarzenegger blasts back onto the big screen as cybernetic hero T-800, as Terminator 2: Judgement Day is given the 3D treatment for one night only.