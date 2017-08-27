Six things to do in the next 48 hours: August 28 and 29

Your quick guide to what to do in Portsmouth
DAY OUT: EMSWORTH SHOW
Emsworth Recreation Ground, Monday, 10am-5.30pm
Not only is the Emsworth Show an annual showcase of the town’s best horticulture, crafts and cuisine, but it’s packed full of family-friendly fun.
HISTORY: GLORIOUS GAMES AND GLADIATORS
Butser Ancient Farm, Chalton, Monday, 10am-5pm
Experience a real gladiator fight in the Butser arena and mooch around authentic market stalls, as the Roman Summer comes to an end.
STAGE: DOGS DON’T DO BALLET
Stansted Park, Rowlands Castle, Monday, 3pm
Based on the award-winning children’s book, Dogs Don’t Do Ballet is a feel-good family show about Biff. But Biff doesn’t think he’s a dog – he think’s he a ballerina.
THEATRE: ROMEO & JULIET
The Great Barn, Titchfield, Tuesday until September 7
Titchfield Festival Theatre’s Shakespeare season reaches its finale with a production of Romeo & Juliet, with the action updated to The Troubles.
CONTEST: UNSIGNED SHOWCASE
Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Tuesday and Wednesday, 7pm
It’s crunch time in the annual Unsigned Showcase competition with back-to-back semi-finals. Audience votes count, so make sure you stay to the end.
CINEMA: TERMINATOR 2... IN 3D!
Vue, Gunwharf Quays, Tuesday, 7.30pm
Arnold Schwarzenegger blasts back onto the big screen as cybernetic hero T-800, as Terminator 2: Judgement Day is given the 3D treatment for one night only.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.