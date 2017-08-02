Six things to do in the next 48 hours: August 3 and 4

Have your say

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

FOOD & DRINK: GIN FESTIVAL

Portsmouth Guildhall, tomorrow and Saturday, times vary

The UK’s biggest and oldest gin festival returns to Portsmouth with masterclasses, live music and, of course, more than 100 varieties of ‘mother’s ruin’.

TOURS: EXPLORE THE GROUNDLINGS

Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, today, 1pm and 2.30pm

Discover the history of The Old Beneficial School on one of Groundlings’ historical tours, with illustrated talks by costumed actors.

EXHIBITION: SUB

Jack House Gallery, Old Portsmouth, until August 19

I Heart Art features a collective of 22 artists who have exhibited as a group since 1999, embracing many disciplines, from painting to sculpture.

DANCING: ABSTRACT DANCE & PERFORMING ARTS

Eastney Community Centre, today, 4.15-6.15pm

The locally and nationally renowned Abstract Dance and Performing Arts troupe offers top-flight tuition in street and commercial dance for children aged from five to 11 years.

FAMILY: BOATHOUSE 4 SUMMER FESTIVAL

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, tomorrow until Sunday, 10am-5.30pm

Back by popular demand after its debut in 2016, the Boathouse 4 Summer Festival will bring families together to celebrate traditional and heritage crafts.

JAZZ: ANDY ABRAHAM

The Concorde Club, Eastleigh, tomorrow, 9pm

Former X Factor runner-up Andy Abraham has endured where others have fallen by the wayside – he’s back with the Nat King Cole songbook.