Six things to do in the next 48 hours: August 31 and September 1

GALLERY: MODERN LIFE IS RUBBISH

Jack House Gallery, Portsmouth, Friday until September 30

In new show Modern Life Is Rubbish, Tim Fawcett hopes to provoke a ‘shudder of recognition in the viewer’ with his reworkings of found photographs.

CINEMA: MONSTER ISLAND

Vue, Gunwharf Quays, Thursday, 10am

Especially for children and their families as part of the Mini Mornings series of screenings, Monster Island is a delightfully quirky animated flick.

FAMILY: MESSY KITCHEN

Portchester Community Centre, Thursday, 2.30-3.30pm

Messy Kitchen is the perfect place for children aged two to five to roll their sleeves up, learn about cookery, stimulate their senses and encourage their natural curiosity.

MOTORING: SOUTH COAST MUZZERS

Port Solent Boardwalk, Thursday, 7.30-9pm

Both owners and admirers of American muscle cars will be parking up for the latest in South Coast Muzzers’ popular displays of Ford Mustangs.

SOCIAL: VICTORY RUM EXPERIENCE

HMS Victory, Historic Dockyard, Friday, 7pm

Enjoy an exclusive rum experience at this black tie dinner event on board the world’s most famous warship. Places are limited to be treated to an excellent variety of rare rums.

ROCK: TRICOT

The Joiners, Southampton, Friday, 7.30pm

Touring Europe in support of their aptly-titled third album, 3, Japanese math-rock band Tricot fuse pop, prog, and punk into a mind-melting equation.