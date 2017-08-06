Six things to do in the next 48 hours: August 7 and 8

Have your say

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

CRAFTS: THE CREATION STATION

Southsea Castle, tomorrow, times vary

Enjoy activities based on sandcastles and crabs, organised by arts and crafts favourites The Creation Station, in an idyllic coastal castle setting.

CINEMA: TO CATCH A THIEF

The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, Havant, today, 11am

Forget-Me-Not Cinema will host a relaxed screening of the Grace Kelly classic To Catch A Thief for people living with dementia and their families.

HISTORY: GUILDHALL TOURS

Portsmouth Guildhall, today, 2pm

Go behind the scenes and learn about the history of Portsmouth’s most magnificent building, followed by tea and cake included with your ticket.

THEATRE: GRIMM TALES

Cass Sculpture Foundation, Chichester, until August 19

Chichester Festival Youth Theatre are taking on Philip Pullman’s Grimm Tales – For Young and Old, bringing the magic and macabre from the revered book to the stage.

HERITAGE: MEET THE CREW

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, tomorrow, 11am & 2pm

Join Captain Hardy aboard HMS Victory to discover more about life on board for the officers and men who served in the world’s most famous warship at the Battle of Trafalgar.

POP: KATE NASH

Concorde 2, Brighton, tomorrow, 7.30pm

Award-winning artist Kate Nash will hit the south coast as part of the tour marking the 10th anniversary of her platinum-selling debut album, Made Of Bricks.