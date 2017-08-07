Six things to do in the next 48 hours: August 8 and 9

Have your say

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

THEATRE: LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD AND FRIENDS

Victoria Park, Portsmouth, tomorrow, 12pm and 3pm

In new show Little Red Riding Hood and Friends, Booster Cushion Theatre presents a comical mix of fairy tales with plenty of audience participation.

ACTIVITY: TRAMPOLINING CLUB

Flip Out, Chichester, Monday-Friday, 9am-4pm

The Kaboom Kids’ Club gives youngsters the chance to burn off some holiday energy at the trampoline-based funhouse.

MEDIUM: TONY STOCKWELL

The Concorde Club, Eastleigh, tonight, 8.30pm

Spend an evening with Tony Stockwell, one of the UK’s top intuitive mediums and the star of TV’s Street Psychic and Psychic Academy.

GIG: UNSIGNED SHOWCASE

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tonight, 7.30pm

It’s time for round three of the annual Unsigned Showcase – Gravel Rash, Grief Daddy, Chris Holland, Bag and Attractive Hank, compete for a spot in the semi-final.

STAGE: AERIAL DANCE FESTIVAL

The Point, Eastleigh, tonight until August 19

The eighth annual European Aerial Dance Festival kicks off tonight. Expect dazzling performances and demonstrations from some of the world’s best practitioners.

CRAFTS: MECCANO CLUB DROP-IN

Portsmouth Museum, tomorrow, 11am-4pm

It celebrated its 40th anniversary last year and now the Solent Meccano Club is hosting a drop-in day for enthusiasts and beginners alike.