Six things to do in the next 48 hours: August 9 and 10

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

FAMILY: PRINCESS TEA PARTY

Meridian Shopping Centre, Havant, today, 11am-3pm

Kids can feel like royalty at this Princess Tea Party, featuring a magical craft workshop where they can make their own enchanted tiara and crown.

ROCK: DENDERA

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tonight, 7.30pm

Heavy metal hotshots Dendera will be warming up for one of the biggest shows of their career at Bloodstock Festival with an intimate homecoming.

CINEMA: GREASE

Westquay Esplanade, Southampton, tomorrow, 6pm

As part of the summer series of Esplanade Events, Nomad Cinema will be beaming the classic musical Grease on to Southampton’s medieval walls.

SCREEN: RSC’S TITUS ANDRONICUS

Vue, Gunwharf Quays, tonight, 7pm

Broadcast live from Stratford-Upon-Avon, David Troughton stars in the Royal Shakepeare Company’s present day reimagining of the brutal revenge thriller Titus Andronicus.

FESTIVAL: BOOMTOWN FAIR

Matterley Bowl, Alresford, tomorrow until Sunday

Country-blues stalwarts The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band will brighten up Boomtown Fair, with headliners The Specials, M.I.A. and Cypress Hill.

HISTORY: ARTILLERY THROUGH THE AGES

Fort Nelson, Portchester, until August 31

Experience the power of artillery spanning more than 1,000 years – from a replica trebuchet to a Second World War British 25-pounder Howitzer – with firings on a daily basis.