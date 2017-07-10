Six things to do in the next 48 hours: July 11 and 12

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow

CINEMA: MONTEREY POP

Harbour Lights, Southampton, tonight, 8.45pm

DA Pennebaker’s cult film about the first and only Monterey International Pop Festival superbly captures the spirit of 1960s California and the genesis of a new era of rock ’n’ roll.

HERITAGE: STAUNTON PARK GENEALOGY GROUP

St Francis Church, Havant, tonight, 7.30-9.30pm

If you’ve been eager to start the fascinating journey of tracing your lineage and discovering your ancestry, the Staunton Park Genealogy Group will set you on the right path.

SONGWRITER: PAT DAM SMYTH

The Joiners, Southampton, tonight, 7.30pm

A must-hear for fans of Nick Cave and Beck, Northern Irish troubadour Pat Dam Smyth comes to Hampshire on his tour in support of his new album Kids.

FOLK: DAN MCKINNON

Hambledon Folk Club, The Youth Hut, Hambledon, tomorrow, 8pm

Warm to the baritone voice of Canadian singer Dan McKinnon, who has been hailed as ‘one of the most genuine performers’ on the alternative folk scene.

STAGE: THE LOST PLAYS OF WORLD WAR ONE

Kings Theatre, Southsea, tomorrow, 7pm

Lads of The Village, musical comedy that hasn’t been seen for 100 years is coming back to the stage as one of The Lost Plays of World War One.

TOURS: CPRE EXPLORES THE ALMSHOUSE

St Cross Road, Winchester, tomorrow, 11am

The Hampshire branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England is hosting a tour of the Hospital of St Cross and Almshouse of Noble Poverty.