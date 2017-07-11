Six things to do in the next 48 hours: July 12 and 13

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow

CINEMA: JACKIE

The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, today, 1.45pm

Biopic Jackie stars Oscar winner Natalie Portman as the titular First Lady as she fights to cope in the aftermath of John F Kennedy’s assassination.

CONCERT: ROYAL MARINES ASSOCIATION BAND

Portsmouth Cathedral, tonight, 7.30pm

At this special concert, the Royal Marines Association Band will be welcoming Lt Col Chris Davis as their recently-appointed music director.

SCREEN: DONMAR’S CAESAR

Harbour Lights, Southampton, tonight, 6.30pm

The Donmar Warehouse’s production of Julius Caesar is being broadcast live in cinemas, with Call The Midwife’s Harriet Walter in the role of Brutus.

LITERATURE: BEN MACINTYRE

Winchester Guildhall, tonight, 6pm

As part of the 20th Winchester Festival, bestselling author Ben Macintyre will be giving an account of the men willing to take monumental risks in this history of the SAS.

OPEN MIC: AFTER HOURS

Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, tomorrow, 7-9pm

A monthly open mic night for music, spoken word and performance, After Hours welcomes budding showmen and women of all abilities and talents to prove their star potential.

GALLERY: MEASURING REALITY

Pallant House Gallery, Chichester, until October 1

This display of drawings and paintings by William Coldstream showcases his deep engagement with works from the collection of Professor Colin St John Wilson.