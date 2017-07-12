Six things to do in the next 48 hours: July 13 and 14

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

TALENT: SCHOOLS SHOWCASE

Kings Theatre, Southsea, tonight, 6.30pm

More than 300 pupils from schools across South Hampshire have teamed up to showcase their shining young talents with a varied evening of arts.

LITERATURE: JOANNA TROLLOPE

Theatre Royal Winchester, tonight, 6pm

One of Britain’s best-loved novelists, Joanna Trollope, will be considering Jane Austen’s genius and the realities and hardships of her life as part of the Winchester Festival.

CONCERT: COLLABRO

The Concorde Club, Eastleigh, tonight, 9pm

After winning Britain’s Got Talent and becoming ‘the world’s most successful musical theatre group’, Collabro are touring their new album Home.

THEATRE: ROMEO & JULIET

HMS Excellent, Whale Island, until Saturday

Watch The Royal Navy Theatre Association take on the greatest love story ever written, Romeo & Juliet, in the unique surrounds of a stone frigate.

TRIBUTE: THE JOHNNY CASH ROADSHOW

Ferneham Hall, Fareham, tomorrow, 7.30pm

The Johnny Cash Roadshow is a show not to be missed by avid fans or even the casual listener of the most iconic singer-songwriter of all time.

STAND-UP: WEDGE COMEDY CLUB

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tomorrow, 7.30pm

American comedy veteran Dave Fulton is the latest big name to appear at Portsmouth’s longest-running stand-up night, alongside Kevin McCarthy, Elliot Steel and MC Dinga.