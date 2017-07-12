Six things to do in the next 48 hours: July 13 and 14

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area
TALENT: SCHOOLS SHOWCASE
Kings Theatre, Southsea, tonight, 6.30pm
More than 300 pupils from schools across South Hampshire have teamed up to showcase their shining young talents with a varied evening of arts.
LITERATURE: JOANNA TROLLOPE
Theatre Royal Winchester, tonight, 6pm
One of Britain’s best-loved novelists, Joanna Trollope, will be considering Jane Austen’s genius and the realities and hardships of her life as part of the Winchester Festival.
CONCERT: COLLABRO
The Concorde Club, Eastleigh, tonight, 9pm
After winning Britain’s Got Talent and becoming ‘the world’s most successful musical theatre group’, Collabro are touring their new album Home.
THEATRE: ROMEO & JULIET
HMS Excellent, Whale Island, until Saturday
Watch The Royal Navy Theatre Association take on the greatest love story ever written, Romeo & Juliet, in the unique surrounds of a stone frigate.
TRIBUTE: THE JOHNNY CASH ROADSHOW
Ferneham Hall, Fareham, tomorrow, 7.30pm
The Johnny Cash Roadshow is a show not to be missed by avid fans or even the casual listener of the most iconic singer-songwriter of all time.
STAND-UP: WEDGE COMEDY CLUB
Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tomorrow, 7.30pm
American comedy veteran Dave Fulton is the latest big name to appear at Portsmouth’s longest-running stand-up night, alongside Kevin McCarthy, Elliot Steel and MC Dinga.