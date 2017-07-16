Six things to do in the next 48 hours: July 17 and 18

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow

MUSICAL: THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, tomorrow until July 29

Everyone’s favourite gothic family are back on stage in the touring production of The Addams Family, starring ex-EastEnder Samantha Womack.

CINEMA: EVERYTHING’S ROSIE

Harbour Lights, Southampton, today, 11.30am

Take your children to see a marathon of episodes of CBeebies hit Everything’s Rosie, in a screening exclusively for preschool children and families.

FOLK: MELROSE QUARTET

Forest Folk, North Boarhunt, tonight, 7.30pm

Featuring multiple BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winning musicians, the Melrose Quartet are capturing imaginations with their bold take on both old and new English songs.

NIGHTLIFE: DELIGHT GOES GAME OF THRONES

The Astoria, Portsmouth, tonight, 10pm-2am

The Delight alternative club night will be bringing Westeros to Portsmouth for a Game of Thrones-themed blowout, complete with dragons.

THEATRE: THE HOUSE THEY GREW UP IN

Chichester Festival Theatre, until August 5

The House They Grew Up In is a dark and funny look at a co-dependent relationship between brother and sister, and how they cope when the world bursts in on them.

EXHIBITION: THE FUTURE OF THE PAST

Portsmouth City Museum, times vary

Get hands-on with the largest private collection of TV games, home computers and consoles on display in the UK, brought to you by Game Over.