Search

Six things to do in the next 48 hours: July 18 and 19

Jerry Williams is playing a free gig in Southsea tonight. Picture: Paul Windsor PPP-171105-113849001

Jerry Williams is playing a free gig in Southsea tonight. Picture: Paul Windsor PPP-171105-113849001

12/7/2017 (LC) Stuart Toms, co-owner of the Spar shop in Fort Cumberland Road, Portsmouth, which has recently been hit by an escalation in petty youth thefts from kids in the area over the last six months. Pictured is: (l-r) Stuart Toms (40) and his dad Howard Toms (74). Picture: Sarah Standing (170886-5098) PPP-170714-163918001

WATCH: Eastney shop owner’s personal war with troublesome youngsters escalates

0
Have your say

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

SCREEN: SHARK WEEK

Vue, Gunwharf Quays, tonight, 6pm

In the lead-up to Discovery Channel’s Shark Week, catch 2016’s most popular documentary, The Return of the Monster Mako, in crisp 4K definition.

POETRY: MARTIN FIGURA & HELEN IVORY

Petersfield Townhouse Pub & Bistro, tonight, 7.15pm

Husband-and-wife performance poets Martin Figura and Helen Ivory are the latest guests of the Petersfield Write Angle poetry and music group.

POP: JERRY WILLIAMS

Little Johnny Russells, Southsea, tonight, 7pm

Portsmouth’s fast-rising indie-pop star Jerry Williams has a treat for her hometown fans with a gig to launch new single Babe. Entry is free.

CINEMA: DENIAL

The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, tomorrow, 8pm

Rachel Weisz stars as writer Deborah Lipstadt in Denial – the movie adaptation of her courtroom ordeal when she was forced to prove that the holocaust actually happened.

COMEDY: EDINBURGH PREVIEWS

Spinnaker Cafe, Gunwharf Quays, tomorrow, 7pm

There’s a brilliant chance to catch some comedy previews this week before the acts head to the Edinburgh Festival. First up, it’s Charlie Baker and Mike Gunn.

TALK: AUSTEN AND THE MILITARY

Gosport Discovery Centre, tonight, 7.30pm

Join historian Rupert Matthews as he talks about what Jane Austen’s work tells us about the military of her time, and the accuracy of her accounts.

Back to the top of the page