Six things to do in the next 48 hours: July 19 and 20

Your quick guide to what to do in Portsmouth area today and tomorrow

GALLERY: EVERYTHING COMES FROM THE EGG

Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, until September 3

See the range of artworks, ephemera and documentation collected by artist Stephen Turner over one year in his wooden vessel, the Exbury Egg.

CLASSICAL: CHLOË HANSLIP

St Mary’s Church, Petworth, tonight, 7.30pm

Performing alongside pianist Danny Driver, rising young violinist Chloë Hanslip will light up the Petworth Festival with her youthful stylings.

STAND-UP: DOMINIC HOLLAND

Spinnaker Cafe, Gunwharf Quays, tomorrow, 7pm

Veteran comic Dominic Holland will be giving a preview of his Edinburgh show, Eclipsed, on what it’s like to be Spider-Man’s dad.

THEATRE: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Chichester Festival Theatre, until September 2

Omid Djalili stars as Tevye along with Tracy-Ann Obermann as Golde in Fiddler on The Roof, a revival of the classic musical about life in early 20th century Russia.

STAGE: CIRCUS WONDERLAND

Crofton Manor Car Boot Site, until Sunday, times vary

Following a successful stint in Cosham, Circus Wonderland has moved to a new home. Clowns Popol and Kakehole are joined by a whole host of astonishing and entertaining acts.

POP: BOYZLIFE

The Concorde Club, Eastleigh, tomorrow, 7pm

On their second tour as BoyzLife, Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden will share stories, laughter and music as they revisit the big hitters by Boyzone and Westlife.