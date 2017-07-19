Six things to do in the next 48 hours: July 20 and 21

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow
ROCK: BIG SPRING
The Joiners, Southampton, tonight, 7.30pm
Taking to the stage they supported fellow British rock hotshots Black Foxxes in 2016, now Big Spring bounce back as headliners in their own right.
THEATRE: CONFABULATION
Eamonn Fleming’s funny new play, Confabulation, will be recreating the sweaty atmosphere of a Motorhead gig that may not have even happened.
The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, tomorrow, 8pm
SCULPTURE: HARNESS, ARMOUR FOR A BIRD
Fort Nelson, Portchester, until December
Harness, Armour for a Bird is the latest in the Royal Armouries’ Inspired By series of arty installations, created by sculptor Seamus Moran.
COMEDY: MARK THOMAS
Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tonight, 7.30pm
Currently working on his new show for the Edinburgh Fringe, comic Mark Thomas sets out to discover what the future has in store for us in A Show That Gambles On The Future.
ACOUSTIC: TIM ARNOLD
The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, tonight, 7.30pm
He first made his name on BBC’s The Voice and performed in front of thousands at the Isle of Wight Festival. Now see singer-songwriter and activist Tim Arnold in a more intimate capacity.
CABARET: KNEES UP!
Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, tomorrow, 7.30pm
In their new show Knees Up!, The Shift aim to celebrate the camp and the kitsch with cabaret madness, bursting at the seams of cheap sequins.
