Six things to do in the next 48 hours: July 20 and 21

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow

ROCK: BIG SPRING

The Joiners, Southampton, tonight, 7.30pm

Taking to the stage they supported fellow British rock hotshots Black Foxxes in 2016, now Big Spring bounce back as headliners in their own right.

THEATRE: CONFABULATION

Eamonn Fleming’s funny new play, Confabulation, will be recreating the sweaty atmosphere of a Motorhead gig that may not have even happened.

The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, tomorrow, 8pm

SCULPTURE: HARNESS, ARMOUR FOR A BIRD

Fort Nelson, Portchester, until December

Harness, Armour for a Bird is the latest in the Royal Armouries’ Inspired By series of arty installations, created by sculptor Seamus Moran.

COMEDY: MARK THOMAS

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tonight, 7.30pm

Currently working on his new show for the Edinburgh Fringe, comic Mark Thomas sets out to discover what the future has in store for us in A Show That Gambles On The Future.

ACOUSTIC: TIM ARNOLD

The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, tonight, 7.30pm

He first made his name on BBC’s The Voice and performed in front of thousands at the Isle of Wight Festival. Now see singer-songwriter and activist Tim Arnold in a more intimate capacity.

CABARET: KNEES UP!

Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, tomorrow, 7.30pm

In their new show Knees Up!, The Shift aim to celebrate the camp and the kitsch with cabaret madness, bursting at the seams of cheap sequins.