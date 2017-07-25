Six things to do in the next 48 hours: July 25 and 26

Have your say

WELLBEING: FORESHORE WALK

Meet at Baffins Community Centre, today, 10.30am

Take in views of Portchester Castle on this moderately easy group walk along Stamshaw Foreshore, organised by Portsmouth’s wellbeing service.

HERITAGE: JOUST-A-THON

Arundel Castle, until Sunday, times vary

A six-day jousting tournament will see representatives from England, France, Norway and Poland face off in a battle of strength, skill and nerve.

FAMILY: LEGO FESTIVAL

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, tomorrow, 11am-4pm

The Lego Shipbuilding Festival is back for the holidays. Be inspired by the mighty HMS Warrior or use your imagination to design some future out of this world-style Lego ships.

CRAFTS: MINI MAKERS

Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, tomorrow, 11am-12pm

Families with children aged five years and below can enjoy stories and arty activities led by trained professionals at the weekly Mini Makers meet-up.

CONCERT: OPERA IN THE PARK

Victoria Park, Portsmouth, tomorrow, 7pm

Opera in the Park is back for one night only. Hatstand Opera return to thrill with their free highlights show Golden Moments from Opera.

STAGE: THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, until Saturday

Wednesday Addams has done the unthinkable for her creepy, kooky family and fallen for a normal person in The Addams Family, a thrilling musical based on the classic comic strip.