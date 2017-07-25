Six things to do in the next 48 hours: July 25 and 26

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area
WELLBEING: FORESHORE WALK
Meet at Baffins Community Centre, today, 10.30am
Take in views of Portchester Castle on this moderately easy group walk along Stamshaw Foreshore, organised by Portsmouth’s wellbeing service.
HERITAGE: JOUST-A-THON
Arundel Castle, until Sunday, times vary
A six-day jousting tournament will see representatives from England, France, Norway and Poland face off in a battle of strength, skill and nerve.
FAMILY: LEGO FESTIVAL
Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, tomorrow, 11am-4pm
The Lego Shipbuilding Festival is back for the holidays. Be inspired by the mighty HMS Warrior or use your imagination to design some future out of this world-style Lego ships.
CRAFTS: MINI MAKERS
Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, tomorrow, 11am-12pm
Families with children aged five years and below can enjoy stories and arty activities led by trained professionals at the weekly Mini Makers meet-up.
CONCERT: OPERA IN THE PARK
Victoria Park, Portsmouth, tomorrow, 7pm
Opera in the Park is back for one night only. Hatstand Opera return to thrill with their free highlights show Golden Moments from Opera.
STAGE: THE ADDAMS FAMILY
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, until Saturday
Wednesday Addams has done the unthinkable for her creepy, kooky family and fallen for a normal person in The Addams Family, a thrilling musical based on the classic comic strip.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.