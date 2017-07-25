Six things to do in the next 48 hours: July 26 and 27

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

CINEMA: ANGELS IN AMERICA

Vue, Gunwharf Quays, tonight, 7pm

Oscar nominee Andrew Garfield stars in Perestroika, the second half Tony Kushner’s Angels in America, broadcast live from the National Theatre.

ACOUSTIC: RICHARD DIGANCE

Live Lounge, Portsmouth Guildhall, tonight, 7.30pm

Folk artist, raconteur and former TV staple Richard Digance celebrates 50 years in showbusiness with a show that returns to his musical roots.

MUSIC: UNSIGNED SHOWCASE

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tonight, 7.30pm

The Unsigned Showcase returns with its opening heat of the annual contest. Taking part are Cyprian Sceptre, The Wild Claims, Roy Peplow, She Sees Red and Flying Machines.

LEARNING: MEET THE ANIMALS

Gosport Discovery Centre, tomorrow, 10.30am-12.30pm

As part of the Summer Reading Challenge, children and their families can see and touch some of the animal specimens in SEARCH @ Gosport’s collections, which link to the challenge.

FAMILY: STAUNTON’S SUMMER SPECTACULAR

Staunton Country Park, Havant, until September 3

Families can get creative with seasonal crafts and activities, follow Staunton’s summer trail and meet friendly wildlife at an animal encounter session.

TRIBUTE: STAND BY ME

Ferneham Hall, Fareham, tomorrow, 7.30pm

Stand By Me is the musical history of one of the biggest selling bands of all time, Ben E King and The Drifters, with more than 50 hits over the last six decades.