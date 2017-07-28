Search

Six things to do in the next 48 hours: July 29 and 30

Comedian Bill Bailey brings his new show to Southsea this weekend
Comedian Bill Bailey brings his new show to Southsea this weekend
Traffic is building in Portsea following an two-vehicle collision

Delays expected after two-vehicle collision in Portsea

0
Have your say

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

PERFORMANCE: HAVANT AT HOME

Havant Park, Saturday, 12-5pm

Stepping outside to help celebrate the community, aerial circus troupe Hikapee Theatre are amongst the full bill of performers in Havant At Home.

CONVENTION: GUILDHALL TATTOO

Portsmouth Guildhall, Saturday and Sunday, 11am-8pm

60 tattoo artists from around the world will join forces with some of the UK’s best homegrown artists at the Guildhall Tattoo Convention.

HERITAGE: PASSCHENDAELE AT 100

Fort Nelson, Portchester, Saturday and Sunday, 11.30am-3pm

Uniformed detachments will be firing Fort Nelson’s 18-pounder gun on the parade to commemorate the bloodiest battle of the First World War.

THEATRE: IF ONLY

Titchfield Festival Theatre, Saturday, 7.30pm

If Only: An Audience with Rudyard Kipling – a play penned by Lynn Pegler about the life of its namesake – will feature extracts from Kipling’s famous stories and poems.

COMEDY: BILL BAILEY

Kings Theatre, Southsea, Sunday, 7.30pm

In his side-splitting new show Larks In Transit, surrealist comic and musical genius Bill Bailey will recount general shenanigans from his 20 years as a travelling comedian.

CINEMA: THE GRADUATE

Vue, Gunwharf Quays, Sunday, 4pm

Dustin Hoffman’s 1967 breakthrough drama, The Graduate will be shown in 4K definition to open the Golden Oldies season of remastered cinematic gems.