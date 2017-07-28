Six things to do in the next 48 hours: July 29 and 30

Have your say

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

PERFORMANCE: HAVANT AT HOME

Havant Park, Saturday, 12-5pm

Stepping outside to help celebrate the community, aerial circus troupe Hikapee Theatre are amongst the full bill of performers in Havant At Home.

CONVENTION: GUILDHALL TATTOO

Portsmouth Guildhall, Saturday and Sunday, 11am-8pm

60 tattoo artists from around the world will join forces with some of the UK’s best homegrown artists at the Guildhall Tattoo Convention.

HERITAGE: PASSCHENDAELE AT 100

Fort Nelson, Portchester, Saturday and Sunday, 11.30am-3pm

Uniformed detachments will be firing Fort Nelson’s 18-pounder gun on the parade to commemorate the bloodiest battle of the First World War.

THEATRE: IF ONLY

Titchfield Festival Theatre, Saturday, 7.30pm

If Only: An Audience with Rudyard Kipling – a play penned by Lynn Pegler about the life of its namesake – will feature extracts from Kipling’s famous stories and poems.

COMEDY: BILL BAILEY

Kings Theatre, Southsea, Sunday, 7.30pm

In his side-splitting new show Larks In Transit, surrealist comic and musical genius Bill Bailey will recount general shenanigans from his 20 years as a travelling comedian.

CINEMA: THE GRADUATE

Vue, Gunwharf Quays, Sunday, 4pm

Dustin Hoffman’s 1967 breakthrough drama, The Graduate will be shown in 4K definition to open the Golden Oldies season of remastered cinematic gems.