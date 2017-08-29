Six things to do in the next 48 hours: July 30 and 31

Have your say

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

THEATRE: THE STEPMOTHER

Minerva Theatre, Chichester, until September 9

Githa Sowerby’s The Stepmother is a searing look at manipulation, money and matrimony. What price a woman’s autonomy within a man’s world?

CRAFTS: MINI MAKERS

Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, Wednesday, 11am-12pm

Parents can immerse their children aged five and below in a world of colour and creativity at Mini Makers, offering a variety of arty activities.

MUSIC: UKELELE JAM

Spice Island Inn, Old Portsmouth, Wednesday, 7.30pm

Learn George Ezra’s smash hit Budapest among other songs at this ukelele jam night. Whatever your ability, just bring along your uke and sheet music will be provided.

ACTIVITY: SAFER CYCLING

Alexandra Park, Stamshaw, Thursday, 11am-3pm

Cycle the new quieter routes to your local park and enjoy free cycling activities as part of the Pedal Portsmouth summer series.

CINEMA: NT LIVE’S YERMA

Chichester Cinema, Thursday, 7pm

Billie Piper reprises her role as a woman driven to the unthinkable by her desire to have a child in the National Theatre production of Yerma, broadcast live to cinemas across the UK.

WORKSHOP: WRITING FOR RADIO

The Wave Maiden, Southsea, Thursday, 7pm

Have you ever considered writing a play, or a sitcom, for radio? Portsmouth Writers’ Hub is holding a radio writing workshop with Lucy Flannery.