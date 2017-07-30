Six things to do in the next 48 hours: July 31 and August 1

Have your say

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

THEATRE: CORIOLANUS

Titchfield Festival Theatre, until August 10, 7.30pm

Travel back to Ancient Rome, in the midst of conflict between people and their rulers, in this production of William Shakespeare’s Coriolanus.

NATURE: JURASSIC SHARK

Blue Reef, Southsea, until September 3

Take a trip to the aquarium with added bite, with Blue Reef’s summer-long Jurassic Shark offering jaw-some trails, demonstrations and workshops.

WORKSHOP: WHAT A KNIGHT

Kings Theatre, Southsea, starts today, 9am

At the What A Knight summer school, kids aged 11 to 16 can work with industry professionals to learn all the tricks of the technical trade and stage a musical theatre production.

ACOUSTIC: JUANITA STEIN

Pie & Vinyl, Southsea, tonight, 5pm

Among a summer full of festival appearances, Howling Bells frontwoman Juanita Stein will play a low-key acoustic show to mark the release of her solo debut album, America.

CRAFTS: THE CREATION STATION

Southsea Castle, tomorrow, 11am-1.30pm

Local arts and crafts favourites The Creation Station are setting up shop for a series of family-friendly workshops in idyllic coastal castle surroundings.

CINEMA: THE LEVELLING

Harbour Lights, Southampton, tomorrow, 6.30pm

Game of Thrones star Ellie Kendrick plays a woman confronting her estranged father amidst the backdrop of Somerset’s 2014 floods in The Levelling.