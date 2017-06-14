Six things to do in the next 48 hours: June 14 and 15

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area
STAGE: WHILE WE’RE HERE
The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, today, 1.45pm and 7.30pm
While We’re Here returns to its roots – the play was created by rising playwright Barney Norris following interviews with people from Havant.
SINGING: URBAN VOCAL GROUP
Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, today, 5pm
The Urban Vocal Group community choir is holding an open rehearsal for the public to attend so they can see what they’re all about, and maybe join in.
FOLK: NINEBARROW
Hambledon Folk Club, tonight, 8pm
Award-winning duo Ninebarrow are impressing crowds nationwide with their innovative take on the folk tradition and their intricate harmonies and melodies.
OPERA: BSO’S CARMEN
The Grange, Northington, Alresford, tomorrow, 5pm
Conducted by Jean-Luc Tingaud, the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra are bringing their fiery production of Georges Bizet’s opera Carmen to the inaugural Grange Festival.
TRIBUTE: SOUL LEGENDS
Kings Theatre, Southsea, tomorrow, 7.30pm
Soul Legends brings to life hits by Earth Wind & Fire, Barry White, Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Tina Turner and many more.
SCREEN: ANTONY & CLEOPATRA
Chichester Cinema, tomorrow, 7.30pm
Josette Simon and Antony Byrne star in RSC’s production of Antony & Cleopatra, which is returning to cinemas after its live broadcast last month.