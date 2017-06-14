Six things to do in the next 48 hours: June 14 and 15

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

STAGE: WHILE WE’RE HERE

The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, today, 1.45pm and 7.30pm

While We’re Here returns to its roots – the play was created by rising playwright Barney Norris following interviews with people from Havant.

SINGING: URBAN VOCAL GROUP

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, today, 5pm

The Urban Vocal Group community choir is holding an open rehearsal for the public to attend so they can see what they’re all about, and maybe join in.

FOLK: NINEBARROW

Hambledon Folk Club, tonight, 8pm

Award-winning duo Ninebarrow are impressing crowds nationwide with their innovative take on the folk tradition and their intricate harmonies and melodies.

OPERA: BSO’S CARMEN

The Grange, Northington, Alresford, tomorrow, 5pm

Conducted by Jean-Luc Tingaud, the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra are bringing their fiery production of Georges Bizet’s opera Carmen to the inaugural Grange Festival.

TRIBUTE: SOUL LEGENDS

Kings Theatre, Southsea, tomorrow, 7.30pm

Soul Legends brings to life hits by Earth Wind & Fire, Barry White, Michael Jackson, Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Tina Turner and many more.

SCREEN: ANTONY & CLEOPATRA

Chichester Cinema, tomorrow, 7.30pm

Josette Simon and Antony Byrne star in RSC’s production of Antony & Cleopatra, which is returning to cinemas after its live broadcast last month.