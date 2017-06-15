Six things to do in the next 48 hours: June 15 and 16

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

SCREEN: LOVE AND DEATH

The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, tonight, 8pm

Spanning the 89 years of the titular artist’s life, Michelangelo – Love and Death is the latest film in the ground-breaking Exhibition on Screen series.

MUSIC: DOG IN THE SNOW

Talking Heads, Southampton, tonight, 9pm

Brighton-based Dog In The Snow takes her singular brand of literary synth-pop on the road in support of hypnotic new single Magic.

POP: SAM BAILEY

The Kings Theatre, Southsea, tomorrow, 7.30pm

The 2013 X Factor winner Sam Bailey brings her Sing My Heart Out tour, in support of her second album of the same name, to Southsea.

EXHIBITION: EVERYTHING COMES FROM THE EGG

Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, tomorrow until September 3

In Everything Comes From The Egg, Stephen Turner will present artwork, ephemera and documentation created or sourced while living in his Exbury Egg sculpture for a year.

GIG: IDINA MENZEL

Portsmouth Guildhall, tomorrow, 7pm

She was the voice of Elsa in Disney’s Frozen, singing the mega-hit Let it Go. But Idina Menzel also has an impressive stage pedigree and has released five studio albums as a solo singer.

ROCK: FAUX

The Joiners, Southampton, tomorrow, 7.30pm

Fast-rising four-piece Faux will celebrate their new self-titled EP with a special homecoming show, including support from Signals., Sad Blood and Tom Aylott.