Six things to do in the next 48 hours: June 15 and 16

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area
SCREEN: LOVE AND DEATH
The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, tonight, 8pm
Spanning the 89 years of the titular artist’s life, Michelangelo – Love and Death is the latest film in the ground-breaking Exhibition on Screen series.
MUSIC: DOG IN THE SNOW
Talking Heads, Southampton, tonight, 9pm
Brighton-based Dog In The Snow takes her singular brand of literary synth-pop on the road in support of hypnotic new single Magic.
POP: SAM BAILEY
The Kings Theatre, Southsea, tomorrow, 7.30pm
The 2013 X Factor winner Sam Bailey brings her Sing My Heart Out tour, in support of her second album of the same name, to Southsea.
EXHIBITION: EVERYTHING COMES FROM THE EGG
Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, tomorrow until September 3
In Everything Comes From The Egg, Stephen Turner will present artwork, ephemera and documentation created or sourced while living in his Exbury Egg sculpture for a year.
GIG: IDINA MENZEL
Portsmouth Guildhall, tomorrow, 7pm
She was the voice of Elsa in Disney’s Frozen, singing the mega-hit Let it Go. But Idina Menzel also has an impressive stage pedigree and has released five studio albums as a solo singer.
ROCK: FAUX
The Joiners, Southampton, tomorrow, 7.30pm
Fast-rising four-piece Faux will celebrate their new self-titled EP with a special homecoming show, including support from Signals., Sad Blood and Tom Aylott.