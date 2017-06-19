Search

Six things to do in the next 48 hours: June 19 and 20

Folk act Le Vent du Nord return to Hampshire this week

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow

CINEMA: LA BELLE ET LA BÊTE

Chichester Cinema, tonight, 6pm

As part of a programme of showing some rare classic movies, Jean Cocteau’s 1942 fantasy, La Belle et la Bête, returns to the big screen.

STAGE: GRACE SAVAGE

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tonight, 7.30pm

UK female beatbox champion and ambient pop artist Grace Savage will perform her latest material, with support from Naan Breddaz.

THEATRE: OUR MAN IN HAVANA

Theatre Royal Winchester, until Saturday

A down-on-his-luck vacuum cleaner salesman gets caught up in a perilous world of espionage in Graham Greene’s witty play Our Man In Havana.

FOLK: LE VENT DU NORD

Forest Folk, North Boarhunt Village Hall, tonight, 7.30pm

Following their show-stealing performance at Wickham Festival last year, Le Vent Du Nord make a hotly-anticipated return to Hampshire.

WORKSHOP: 60+ SKIFFLE SESSION

Portsmouth Guildhall, tomorrow, 12-1pm

Come and discover the 1950s roots and history of the skiffle genre, and create your own music in this interactive event and performance as part of Portsmouth Festivities.

POETRY: WRITE ANGLE

Townhouse Pub, Petersfield, tomorrow, 7.30pm

Having appeared on stage with John Cooper Clarke and written two Radio 4-produced plays, comic poet Cynthia Hamilton is a special guest at the Write Angle open mic night.

