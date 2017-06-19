Six things to do in the next 48 hours: June 19 and 20

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow
CINEMA: LA BELLE ET LA BÊTE
Chichester Cinema, tonight, 6pm
As part of a programme of showing some rare classic movies, Jean Cocteau’s 1942 fantasy, La Belle et la Bête, returns to the big screen.
STAGE: GRACE SAVAGE
Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tonight, 7.30pm
UK female beatbox champion and ambient pop artist Grace Savage will perform her latest material, with support from Naan Breddaz.
THEATRE: OUR MAN IN HAVANA
Theatre Royal Winchester, until Saturday
A down-on-his-luck vacuum cleaner salesman gets caught up in a perilous world of espionage in Graham Greene’s witty play Our Man In Havana.
FOLK: LE VENT DU NORD
Forest Folk, North Boarhunt Village Hall, tonight, 7.30pm
Following their show-stealing performance at Wickham Festival last year, Le Vent Du Nord make a hotly-anticipated return to Hampshire.
WORKSHOP: 60+ SKIFFLE SESSION
Portsmouth Guildhall, tomorrow, 12-1pm
Come and discover the 1950s roots and history of the skiffle genre, and create your own music in this interactive event and performance as part of Portsmouth Festivities.
POETRY: WRITE ANGLE
Townhouse Pub, Petersfield, tomorrow, 7.30pm
Having appeared on stage with John Cooper Clarke and written two Radio 4-produced plays, comic poet Cynthia Hamilton is a special guest at the Write Angle open mic night.