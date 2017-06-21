Six things to do in the next 48 hours: June 21 and 22

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

CONCERT: MICHAEL BALL & ALFIE BOE

Stansted Park, Rowlands Castle, tonight, 5pm

Following the stunning success of their platinum-selling album Together, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe team up again for a special open-air concert.

PUNK: THE SKIDS

The 1865, Southampton, tonight, 7pm

Veteran punks The Skids celebrate their 40th anniversary with a special tour. Expect to hear Into The Valley, Masquerade and many more.

THEATRE: THE BOY KING

Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, select dates until June 30

Edward VI’s light did not burn long, but it did burn white-hot, and The Boy King – the first-ever dramatisation of his reign by BBC writer Julien Cousins – will let that light shine out.

DEBATE: IS THE EU LIKE HOTEL CALIFORNIA?

St George’s Church, Portsea, tomorrow, 6.45pm

Left and right clash when Denis MacShane and Peter Hitchens debate: ‘Is the EU like Hotel California? You can check out but you can never leave.’

JAZZ: DOM PIPKIN

Acclaimed piainist Dom Pipkin presents Smokin’ Boogie, which will take you on a rip-roaring ride through the musical history of New Orleans.

Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, tomorrow, 7.30pm

EXHIBITION: COLOUR BLOCK

Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, open every Wednesday-Sunday

Featuring a series of unique vessels and functional art objects created using recycled materials, Emma McDowall’s exhibition Colour Block has been extended until mid-July.