Six things to do in the next 48 hours: June 22 and 23

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area
MUSICAL: THE WIZARD OF OZ
New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, tonight and tomorrow, 7pm
Featuring songs from the original movie, students from Fareham College will send you somewhere over the rainbow in their take on The Wizard of Oz.
SCREEN: SALOMÉ
Vue, Gunwharf Quays, tonight, 7pm
Broadcast live from the Olivier Theatre, National Theatre’s production Salomé is a charged retelling of the tale of a girl whose mysterious dance will change the course of the world.
COMEDY: SOUTH COAST COMICS FINAL
Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tonight, 7.30pm
South Coast Comedian of The Year 2017 reaches its climax tonight. Eight stand-ups will be performing for the title. Zoe Lyons will also perform and judge.
CLASSICAL: SAVITRI GRIER
Portsmouth Guildhall, tonight, 7.30pm
Selected by the Young Classical Artist’s Trust, up-and-coming violinist Savitri Grier has already appeared with numerous prestigious orchestras.
TRIBUTE: A VISION OF ELVIS
Ferneham Hall, Fareham, tomorrow, 7.30pm
From his Sun Studio days, through to the ’68 comeback and his final tours, A Vision of Elvis celebrates Presley’s entire career. Award-winner Rob Kingsley will deliver the goods.
TOURS: FORT WIDLEY GHOST HUNT
Fort Widley, Portsmouth, tomorrow, 8pm
Delve into the tunnels of one of the UK’s most haunted locations and get in touch with your spiritual side in this interactive and atmospheric ghost hunt.