Six things to do in the next 48 hours: June 22 and 23

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

MUSICAL: THE WIZARD OF OZ

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, tonight and tomorrow, 7pm

Featuring songs from the original movie, students from Fareham College will send you somewhere over the rainbow in their take on The Wizard of Oz.

SCREEN: SALOMÉ

Vue, Gunwharf Quays, tonight, 7pm

Broadcast live from the Olivier Theatre, National Theatre’s production Salomé is a charged retelling of the tale of a girl whose mysterious dance will change the course of the world.

COMEDY: SOUTH COAST COMICS FINAL

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tonight, 7.30pm

South Coast Comedian of The Year 2017 reaches its climax tonight. Eight stand-ups will be performing for the title. Zoe Lyons will also perform and judge.

CLASSICAL: SAVITRI GRIER

Portsmouth Guildhall, tonight, 7.30pm

Selected by the Young Classical Artist’s Trust, up-and-coming violinist Savitri Grier has already appeared with numerous prestigious orchestras.

TRIBUTE: A VISION OF ELVIS

Ferneham Hall, Fareham, tomorrow, 7.30pm

From his Sun Studio days, through to the ’68 comeback and his final tours, A Vision of Elvis celebrates Presley’s entire career. Award-winner Rob Kingsley will deliver the goods.

TOURS: FORT WIDLEY GHOST HUNT

Fort Widley, Portsmouth, tomorrow, 8pm

Delve into the tunnels of one of the UK’s most haunted locations and get in touch with your spiritual side in this interactive and atmospheric ghost hunt.