Six things to do in the next 48 hours: June 27 and 28

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow

TOURS: HAMBLE RIVER CRUISE

Leaves from Gosport Ferry terminal, today, 12pm

Take a short cruise along the Hamble River, return via the River Medina, the Isle of Wight’s main river. Finally, take a grand tour of Portsmouth Harbour.

GIG: KAMIKAZE GIRLS

Edge of the Wedge, Southsea, tomorrow, 7.30pm

Up-and-coming duo Kamikaze Girls’ bring their noisy new album Seafoam to the stage on a co-headline tour with record label mates Nervus.

CINEMA: IN THIS CORNER OF THE WORLD

Vue, Gunwharf Quays, tomorrow, 7.30pm

A Japanese animated film, In This Corner of The World follows a young girl named Suzu Urano, who in 1944 moves to the small town of Kure in Hiroshima.

SPORT: AEGON TOURNAMENT

Southsea Tennis Courts, until Friday

The world’s tennis stars are heading to the coast for a Wimbledon warm-up competition – the new Aegon Southsea Trophy on the newly renovated Canoe Lake grass courts.

OPERA: HMS PINAFORE

The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, tonight, 7.30pm

The Havant Light Opera is taking on the blockbuster HMS Pinafore. First performed in 1878, this comedy was the first blockbuster hit for the legendary pairing of Gilbert & Sullivan.

EXHIBITION: THE FUTURE OF THE PAST

Portsmouth City Museum, until October

In collaboration with Game Over, see the largest single private collection of TV games, home computers and consoles in the UK; from Pong to PlayStation...