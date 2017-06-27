Six things to do in the next 48 hours: June 27 and 28

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow
TOURS: HAMBLE RIVER CRUISE
Leaves from Gosport Ferry terminal, today, 12pm
Take a short cruise along the Hamble River, return via the River Medina, the Isle of Wight’s main river. Finally, take a grand tour of Portsmouth Harbour.
GIG: KAMIKAZE GIRLS
Edge of the Wedge, Southsea, tomorrow, 7.30pm
Up-and-coming duo Kamikaze Girls’ bring their noisy new album Seafoam to the stage on a co-headline tour with record label mates Nervus.
CINEMA: IN THIS CORNER OF THE WORLD
Vue, Gunwharf Quays, tomorrow, 7.30pm
A Japanese animated film, In This Corner of The World follows a young girl named Suzu Urano, who in 1944 moves to the small town of Kure in Hiroshima.
SPORT: AEGON TOURNAMENT
Southsea Tennis Courts, until Friday
The world’s tennis stars are heading to the coast for a Wimbledon warm-up competition – the new Aegon Southsea Trophy on the newly renovated Canoe Lake grass courts.
OPERA: HMS PINAFORE
The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, tonight, 7.30pm
The Havant Light Opera is taking on the blockbuster HMS Pinafore. First performed in 1878, this comedy was the first blockbuster hit for the legendary pairing of Gilbert & Sullivan.
EXHIBITION: THE FUTURE OF THE PAST
Portsmouth City Museum, until October
In collaboration with Game Over, see the largest single private collection of TV games, home computers and consoles in the UK; from Pong to PlayStation...