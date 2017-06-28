Six things to do in the next 48 hours: June 28 and 29

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow
CRAFTS: MINI MAKERS
Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, today, 11am-12pm
The Mini Makers weekly workshops allow families with children aged five and below to roll up their sleeves and get messy with arts and crafts.
NIGHTLIFE: BIG NARSTIE’S MUTINY REUNION
Tiger Tiger, Gunwharf Quays, tomorrow, 8pm-2am
Following his appearance at Mutiny Festival, hip-hop MC Big Narstie will take charge at this summer BBQ and Mutiny reunion club night.
HERITAGE: HOLMES FEST
The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, tonight, 6.30pm
The game is afoot with Holmes Fest: a night of storytelling, Victorian music and film, celebrating Arthur Conan Doyle’s lengthy tenure in Southsea.
SCREENING: ROH’S OTELLO
Chichester Cinema, tonight, 7.15pm
Broadcast live to cinemas from London’s Royal Opera House, this thrilling production of Verdi’s Shakespeare-inspired opera Otello stars Jonas Kaufmann in the title role.
ROCK: THE SMITH STREET BAND
The Joiners, Southampton, tonight, 7.30pm
The Smith Street Band are not afraid to wear their Australian hearts on their sleeves with their raw and frankly impassioned choruses, which they are bringing to life on UK stages.
STAGE: THE COUNTRY GIRLS
Minerva Theatre, Chichester, until July 8
There’s been acclaim a-plenty for this take on Edna O’Brien’s novel The Country Girls, starring hotly-tipped actress Grace Molony in her big stage debut.