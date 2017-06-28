Six things to do in the next 48 hours: June 28 and 29

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow

CRAFTS: MINI MAKERS

Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, today, 11am-12pm

The Mini Makers weekly workshops allow families with children aged five and below to roll up their sleeves and get messy with arts and crafts.

NIGHTLIFE: BIG NARSTIE’S MUTINY REUNION

Tiger Tiger, Gunwharf Quays, tomorrow, 8pm-2am

Following his appearance at Mutiny Festival, hip-hop MC Big Narstie will take charge at this summer BBQ and Mutiny reunion club night.

HERITAGE: HOLMES FEST

The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, tonight, 6.30pm

The game is afoot with Holmes Fest: a night of storytelling, Victorian music and film, celebrating Arthur Conan Doyle’s lengthy tenure in Southsea.

SCREENING: ROH’S OTELLO

Chichester Cinema, tonight, 7.15pm

Broadcast live to cinemas from London’s Royal Opera House, this thrilling production of Verdi’s Shakespeare-inspired opera Otello stars Jonas Kaufmann in the title role.

ROCK: THE SMITH STREET BAND

The Joiners, Southampton, tonight, 7.30pm

The Smith Street Band are not afraid to wear their Australian hearts on their sleeves with their raw and frankly impassioned choruses, which they are bringing to life on UK stages.

STAGE: THE COUNTRY GIRLS

Minerva Theatre, Chichester, until July 8

There’s been acclaim a-plenty for this take on Edna O’Brien’s novel The Country Girls, starring hotly-tipped actress Grace Molony in her big stage debut.