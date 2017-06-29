Six things to do in the next 48 hours: June 29 and 30

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area
MOTORING: FESTIVAL OF SPEED
Goodwood Estate, Chichester, until Sunday
Bringing cars and stars into a celebration of the glamorous world of motoring, the Goodwood Festival of Speed roars back for another year.
CINEMA: THE OTHER SIDE OF HOPE
No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, tonight, 7pm
A poker-playing restaurateur and former travelling salesman befriends a group of refugees recently arrived in Finland in Aki Kaurismäki’s comedy The Other Side Of Hope.
TRIBUTE: ISLANDS IN THE STREAM
Kings Theatre, Southsea, tonight 7.30pm
Islands in The Stream celebrates the queen and king of country, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers in a show stacked with country music’s greatest hits.
THEATRE: PRINCE CASPIAN
Station Theatre, Hayling Island, until Saturday
The Hayling Island Young Actors troupe is bringing the majestic and magical tale of Prince Caspian, from CS Lewis’ Chronicles of Narnia, to the stage.
NIGHTLIFE: CASTLE CHAMPAGNE BAR
Southsea Castle, tomorrow, 6pm-12am
The Southsea Castle Champagne bar returns every Friday throughout the summer. Entry is free and the Wax Equities DJs will be spinning the tunes.
STAND-UP: WEDGE COMEDY CLUB
It’s party time at the city’s longest running comedy club. This week’s show features Damian Clark, Gareth Richards and another act to be confirmed.
Your compére is Dinga.
Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tomorrow, 7.30pm