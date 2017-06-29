Six things to do in the next 48 hours: June 29 and 30

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

MOTORING: FESTIVAL OF SPEED

Goodwood Estate, Chichester, until Sunday

Bringing cars and stars into a celebration of the glamorous world of motoring, the Goodwood Festival of Speed roars back for another year.

CINEMA: THE OTHER SIDE OF HOPE

No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, tonight, 7pm

A poker-playing restaurateur and former travelling salesman befriends a group of refugees recently arrived in Finland in Aki Kaurismäki’s comedy The Other Side Of Hope.

TRIBUTE: ISLANDS IN THE STREAM

Kings Theatre, Southsea, tonight 7.30pm

Islands in The Stream celebrates the queen and king of country, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers in a show stacked with country music’s greatest hits.

THEATRE: PRINCE CASPIAN

Station Theatre, Hayling Island, until Saturday

The Hayling Island Young Actors troupe is bringing the majestic and magical tale of Prince Caspian, from CS Lewis’ Chronicles of Narnia, to the stage.

NIGHTLIFE: CASTLE CHAMPAGNE BAR

Southsea Castle, tomorrow, 6pm-12am

The Southsea Castle Champagne bar returns every Friday throughout the summer. Entry is free and the Wax Equities DJs will be spinning the tunes.

STAND-UP: WEDGE COMEDY CLUB

It’s party time at the city’s longest running comedy club. This week’s show features Damian Clark, Gareth Richards and another act to be confirmed.

Your compére is Dinga.

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tomorrow, 7.30pm