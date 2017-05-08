Six things to do in the next 48 hours: May 8 and 9

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow

STAGE: MAY FAIR

New Theatre Royal, tonight and tomorrow, 7.30pm

The New Theatre Royal and Friends will recreate the golden era of entertainment with music and dance from yesteryear at the annual May Fair.

THEATRE: JANE EYRE

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, until Saturday

Following a critically-acclaimed season at the National Theatre, this innovative re-imagining of Jane Eyre hits the road for a UK tour.

WRESTLING: WWE LIVE

Bournemouth International Centre, tonight, 6.30pm

WWE’s touring extravaganza hits the South Coast, with a bill featuring Joseph Conners, Shinsuke Nakamura, and a championship match between Randy Orton and AJ Styles.

MUSICAL: CAROLINE, OR CHANGE

Chichester Festival Theatre, until June 3

Sharon D Clarke stars in the Olivier Award-winning musical Caroline, or Change a deeply moving portrait of America at a time of social upheaval in 1960s Louisiana.

SCREENING: THE ANIMALS

The Fat Fox, Southsea, tonight, 8pm

Local collective Trash Arts will be premiering their latest feature film The Animals, a provoking tale about being pushed to the poverty line and a life of crime.

FOLK: SKINNY LISTER

Talking Heads, Southampton, tomorrow, 7pm

Adopting a more personal tone on their new album The Devil, The Heart and The Fight, Skinny Lister’s folk-punk jollies are set to get even more intense.