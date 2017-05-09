Six things to do in the next 48 hours: May 9 and 10

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow
TALK: DICKENS FELLOWSHIP
St Swithun’s Church Hall, Southsea, today, 2.30pm
The Portsmouth branch of the Dickens Fellowship will host a talk by Len Russell on what was going on in the city about the time of the author’s death in 1870.
HISTORY: STAUNTON PARK GENEALOGY GROUP
St Faith’s Church Hall, Havant, tonight, 7.30pm
Who knows what family facts you could learn with the Staunton Park Genealogy Group, a friendly organisation who can set you on the right path towards tracing your lineage.
FITNESS: JEDHA FIT
The Box, Commercial Road, Portsmouth, tonight, 6-7pm
Now starting at an earlier time, the Jedha Fit street dance class offers high-intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels.
STAGE: GINO D’ACAMPO
Portsmouth Guildhall, tomorrow, 7pm
Fresh from a successful fourth series of Gino’s Italian Escape on ITV, Gino D’Acampo is bringing his passion and flair for Italian cookery to the stage.
COMEDY: SOUTH COAST CONTEST
New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, tomorrow, 8pm
Things are coming to the crunch in the South Coast Comedian of The Year competition with the first of the semi-finals. The nine comics get eight minutes each to impress.
PUNK: CKY
The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tomorrow, 8pm
Philadelphia punks CKY will be gracing Portsmouth with an appearance, performing a handful of UK dates in what is their first tour here since 2011.