Six things to do in the next 48 hours: May 9 and 10

Gino D'Acampo bring his love for Italian cooking to Portsmouth Guildhall tomorrow

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow

TALK: DICKENS FELLOWSHIP

St Swithun’s Church Hall, Southsea, today, 2.30pm

The Portsmouth branch of the Dickens Fellowship will host a talk by Len Russell on what was going on in the city about the time of the author’s death in 1870.

HISTORY: STAUNTON PARK GENEALOGY GROUP

St Faith’s Church Hall, Havant, tonight, 7.30pm

Who knows what family facts you could learn with the Staunton Park Genealogy Group, a friendly organisation who can set you on the right path towards tracing your lineage.

FITNESS: JEDHA FIT

The Box, Commercial Road, Portsmouth, tonight, 6-7pm

Now starting at an earlier time, the Jedha Fit street dance class offers high-intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels.

STAGE: GINO D’ACAMPO

Portsmouth Guildhall, tomorrow, 7pm

Fresh from a successful fourth series of Gino’s Italian Escape on ITV, Gino D’Acampo is bringing his passion and flair for Italian cookery to the stage.

COMEDY: SOUTH COAST CONTEST

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, tomorrow, 8pm

Things are coming to the crunch in the South Coast Comedian of The Year competition with the first of the semi-finals. The nine comics get eight minutes each to impress.

PUNK: CKY

The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tomorrow, 8pm

Philadelphia punks CKY will be gracing Portsmouth with an appearance, performing a handful of UK dates in what is their first tour here since 2011.

