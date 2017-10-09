Search

Six things to do in the next 48 hours: October 10 and 11

The Wizard of Oz by The Portsmouth Players
The Wizard of Oz by The Portsmouth Players
CCTV released after man attacked in Victoria Park. Police want to speak to these people.

PICTURES: Hunt for cider-drinking yob who headbutted man in Portsmouth

0
Have your say

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

MUSICAL: THE WIZARD OF OZ

Kings Theatre, Southsea, Tuesday until Saturday, times vary

The Portsmouth Players return with a brand new and dazzling production of the musical version of L Frank Baum’s classic, The Wizard of Oz.

STAGE: MURDER AT MARTINDALE MANOR

Wymering Manor, Tuesday until October 20, times vary

There’s been a Murder At Martindale Manor and renowned troupe Torchlight Mysteries are back to immerse you in the investigation that ensues.

EXHIBITION: WOMEN ARTISTS

Pallant House Gallery, Chichester, until Sunday

Closing later this week, Women Artists: The Female Gaze is an exhibition which seeks to challenge traditional representations of femininity in art.

CINEMA: PECKING ORDER

Harbour Lights, Southampton, Tuesday, 6.30pm

Slavko Martinov’s documentary comically captures the lead-up to New Zealand’s National Poultry Show – a backdrop for fierce rivalries and problematic birds.

DANCE: FRESH

The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Tuesday, 7.30pm

In their new show, titled Fresh, New Dimensions Dance from Eastleigh is working with The Spring to produce a platform for emerging artists, graduates and current dance students.

THEATRE: JERUSALEM

Titchfield Festival Theatre, Wednesday until October 21

Take a look at what it means to be English and what defines England beyond the ‘metropolitan elite’ in Jez Butterworth’s modern parable, Jerusalem.