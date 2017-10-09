Six things to do in the next 48 hours: October 10 and 11

Have your say

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

MUSICAL: THE WIZARD OF OZ

Kings Theatre, Southsea, Tuesday until Saturday, times vary

The Portsmouth Players return with a brand new and dazzling production of the musical version of L Frank Baum’s classic, The Wizard of Oz.

STAGE: MURDER AT MARTINDALE MANOR

Wymering Manor, Tuesday until October 20, times vary

There’s been a Murder At Martindale Manor and renowned troupe Torchlight Mysteries are back to immerse you in the investigation that ensues.

EXHIBITION: WOMEN ARTISTS

Pallant House Gallery, Chichester, until Sunday

Closing later this week, Women Artists: The Female Gaze is an exhibition which seeks to challenge traditional representations of femininity in art.

CINEMA: PECKING ORDER

Harbour Lights, Southampton, Tuesday, 6.30pm

Slavko Martinov’s documentary comically captures the lead-up to New Zealand’s National Poultry Show – a backdrop for fierce rivalries and problematic birds.

DANCE: FRESH

The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Tuesday, 7.30pm

In their new show, titled Fresh, New Dimensions Dance from Eastleigh is working with The Spring to produce a platform for emerging artists, graduates and current dance students.

THEATRE: JERUSALEM

Titchfield Festival Theatre, Wednesday until October 21

Take a look at what it means to be English and what defines England beyond the ‘metropolitan elite’ in Jez Butterworth’s modern parable, Jerusalem.