Six things to do in the next 48 hours: October 10 and 11

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area
MUSICAL: THE WIZARD OF OZ
Kings Theatre, Southsea, Tuesday until Saturday, times vary
The Portsmouth Players return with a brand new and dazzling production of the musical version of L Frank Baum’s classic, The Wizard of Oz.
STAGE: MURDER AT MARTINDALE MANOR
Wymering Manor, Tuesday until October 20, times vary
There’s been a Murder At Martindale Manor and renowned troupe Torchlight Mysteries are back to immerse you in the investigation that ensues.
EXHIBITION: WOMEN ARTISTS
Pallant House Gallery, Chichester, until Sunday
Closing later this week, Women Artists: The Female Gaze is an exhibition which seeks to challenge traditional representations of femininity in art.
CINEMA: PECKING ORDER
Harbour Lights, Southampton, Tuesday, 6.30pm
Slavko Martinov’s documentary comically captures the lead-up to New Zealand’s National Poultry Show – a backdrop for fierce rivalries and problematic birds.
DANCE: FRESH
The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Tuesday, 7.30pm
In their new show, titled Fresh, New Dimensions Dance from Eastleigh is working with The Spring to produce a platform for emerging artists, graduates and current dance students.
THEATRE: JERUSALEM
Titchfield Festival Theatre, Wednesday until October 21
Take a look at what it means to be English and what defines England beyond the ‘metropolitan elite’ in Jez Butterworth’s modern parable, Jerusalem.
