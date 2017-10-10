Six things to do in the next 48 hours: October 11 and 12

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area
SCREEN: RSC’S CORIOLANUS
No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard, Wednesday, 7pm
Humans and Black Mirror star Sope Dirisu leads the cast in Royal Shakespeare Company’s adaptation of Coriolanus, broadcast live to the big screen from Stratford-upon-Avon.
STAGE: GHOST DANCES
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Wednesday, 7.30pm
Using Día de Muertos’ imagery and intoxicating Latin American rhythms, Rambert will bring Ghost Dances from the South Bank to the south coast.
FOLK: DOVETAIL TRIO
Hambledon Folk Club, The Youth Hut, Wednesday, 8pm
Melding traditional material with contemporary influences The Dovetail Trio have a bold approach, as shown on their debut Wing of Evening.
COMEDY: JETHRO
Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Thursday, 7.30pm
A memorable evening of hysterical nonsense with west country stand-up Jethro, as we get a peek into the circus lurking deep within his mind on the Bull and Bonkers Tour.
ROCK: BABY IN VAIN
The Joiners, Southampton, Thursday, 7.30pm
Approved by Metallica drummer and fellow Dane Lars Ulrich, Baby In Vain’s fuzz-rock is equal parts Sonic Youth, Nirvana and Queens of the Stone Age.
THEATRE: RUM IN THE GRAVY BOAT
The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, tomorrow, 8pm
Fluid Motion Theatre Company presents Rum in the Gravy Boat, a play full of physical theatre and humour about what it’s like to grow up with an alcoholic parent.
