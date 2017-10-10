Six things to do in the next 48 hours: October 11 and 12

Have your say

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

SCREEN: RSC’S CORIOLANUS

No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard, Wednesday, 7pm

Humans and Black Mirror star Sope Dirisu leads the cast in Royal Shakespeare Company’s adaptation of Coriolanus, broadcast live to the big screen from Stratford-upon-Avon.

STAGE: GHOST DANCES

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Wednesday, 7.30pm

Using Día de Muertos’ imagery and intoxicating Latin American rhythms, Rambert will bring Ghost Dances from the South Bank to the south coast.

FOLK: DOVETAIL TRIO

Hambledon Folk Club, The Youth Hut, Wednesday, 8pm

Melding traditional material with contemporary influences The Dovetail Trio have a bold approach, as shown on their debut Wing of Evening.

COMEDY: JETHRO

Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Thursday, 7.30pm

A memorable evening of hysterical nonsense with west country stand-up Jethro, as we get a peek into the circus lurking deep within his mind on the Bull and Bonkers Tour.

ROCK: BABY IN VAIN

The Joiners, Southampton, Thursday, 7.30pm

Approved by Metallica drummer and fellow Dane Lars Ulrich, Baby In Vain’s fuzz-rock is equal parts Sonic Youth, Nirvana and Queens of the Stone Age.

THEATRE: RUM IN THE GRAVY BOAT

The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, tomorrow, 8pm

Fluid Motion Theatre Company presents Rum in the Gravy Boat, a play full of physical theatre and humour about what it’s like to grow up with an alcoholic parent.