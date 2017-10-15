Six things to do in the next 48 hours: October 16 and 17

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area
GIG: PLACEBO
Portsmouth Guildhall, Monday, 7pm
As if compiling their anthems for a greatest hits album wasn’t enough, Placebo will celebrate 20 years as one of Britain’s most transgressive bands.
ROCK: TIGERCUB
The Joiners, Southampton, Monday, 7.30pm
Get weird with Brighton indie trio Tigercub on their latest trip along the south coast. Their new EP Evolve Or Die reaches new levels of sonic intrigue.
FOLK: SHERBURN, BARTLEY AND SANDERS
Forest Folk, North Boarhunt, Monday, 7.30pm
As one of the most enduring partnerships in contemporary folk music, Chris Sherburn, Denny Bartley and Emily Sanders bring a love of the craic to their soul-stirring songs.
TALK: THE INFAMOUS FORD GREY
Emsworth Museum, Monday, 7.30pm
This illustrated talk by Dr Bob France will uncover the story of Uppark House’s most notorious owner – the infamous Ford Grey, Earl of Tankerville.
THEATRE: DIRTY DUSTING
Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Tuesday, 7.30pm
Starring Benidorm funnylady Crissy Rock, Dirty Dusting is a raunchy comedy about three past-their-best cleaning ladies who start up a telephone sex line to make ends meet.
SCREEN: CANALETTO AND THE ART OF VENICE
The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, Havant, Tuesday, 8pm
Showing as part of the Exhibition On Screen series, Canaletto and the Art of Venice tells the remarkable story of the eponymous Italian painter.