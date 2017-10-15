Six things to do in the next 48 hours: October 16 and 17

Have your say

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

GIG: PLACEBO

Portsmouth Guildhall, Monday, 7pm

As if compiling their anthems for a greatest hits album wasn’t enough, Placebo will celebrate 20 years as one of Britain’s most transgressive bands.

ROCK: TIGERCUB

The Joiners, Southampton, Monday, 7.30pm

Get weird with Brighton indie trio Tigercub on their latest trip along the south coast. Their new EP Evolve Or Die reaches new levels of sonic intrigue.

FOLK: SHERBURN, BARTLEY AND SANDERS

Forest Folk, North Boarhunt, Monday, 7.30pm

As one of the most enduring partnerships in contemporary folk music, Chris Sherburn, Denny Bartley and Emily Sanders bring a love of the craic to their soul-stirring songs.

TALK: THE INFAMOUS FORD GREY

Emsworth Museum, Monday, 7.30pm

This illustrated talk by Dr Bob France will uncover the story of Uppark House’s most notorious owner – the infamous Ford Grey, Earl of Tankerville.

THEATRE: DIRTY DUSTING

Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Tuesday, 7.30pm

Starring Benidorm funnylady Crissy Rock, Dirty Dusting is a raunchy comedy about three past-their-best cleaning ladies who start up a telephone sex line to make ends meet.

SCREEN: CANALETTO AND THE ART OF VENICE

The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, Havant, Tuesday, 8pm

Showing as part of the Exhibition On Screen series, Canaletto and the Art of Venice tells the remarkable story of the eponymous Italian painter.