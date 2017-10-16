Six things to do in the next 48 hours: October 17 and 18

Have your say

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

PUNK: FRANK IERO AND THE PATIENCE

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, tomorrow, 7pm

Now armed with new EP Keep The Coffins Coming, ex-My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero has returned to his roots with his band The Patience.

CINEMA: VICEROY’S HOUSE

Eldon Building, University of Portsmouth, tonight, 7pm

Hugh Bonneville stars as Lord Mountbatten in Viceroy’s House, a film about the end of the British Raj in 1947, screened by Portsmouth Film Society.

INDIE: THE BIG MOON

The Loft, Southampton, tonight, 7.30pm

Fresh from their Mercury Prize nomination for debut album Love in the 4th Dimension, The Big Moon are setting a course for the stratosphere.

EXHIBITION: LOST IN TIME – THE STORIES

Art Space Portsmouth, until Sunday, times vary

As a companion to the main exhibition at The Spring in Havant, Lost In Time: The Stories is the final show for the remastered works of 1930s lithographic artist Lawrence Gleadle.

POP: SHANE FILAN

Portsmouth Guildhall, tonight, 7pm

Former Westlife singer Shane Filan tours his new album Love Always, which features a mix of classic love songs and his own compositions. Expect these, plus his old band’s hits.

LEGEND: JOE BROWN

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, tomorrow, 7.30pm

Joe Brown packs in songs and stories from a 58-year career that takes in music hall, skiffle, rock’n’roll, theatre, films, TV, radio and even the circus.