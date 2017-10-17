Six things to do in the next 48 hours: October 18 and 19

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

ROCK: SLØTFACE

The Joiners, Southampton, Wednesday, 7.30pm

Bursting out of Norway with glorious debut album Try Not To Freak Out, punk-poppers Sløtface are coming to the UK with 2017’s biggest anthems.

FOOD & DRINK: TUTORED WINE TASTING

Vin, Emsworth, Wednesday and Thursday, 7.30pm

Try a range of wines from off the beaten track at one of the tutored tastings held as part of WemsFest. Places must be booked in advance.

STAGE: PROMISE AND PROMISCUITY

Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Wednesday, 7.30pm

Promise and Promiscuity brings us Penny Ashton’s one woman show celebrating Jane Austen, as she brings us song, dance and appalling cross-stitching.

COMEDY: BRIAN & KRYSSTAL

Portsmouth Guildhall, Wednesday, 7.30pm

Comic double-act Brian and Krysstal top the bill at the latest Laugh Out Loud comedy club, with award-winning Paul Ricketts and Craig Deeley also joining them on the bill.

THEATRE: THE FOUR MEN

The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Thursday, 8pm

This adaptation of writer and poet Hilaire Belloc’s The Four Men, by Ann Feloy, takes us on a spur-of-the-moment journey on foot across the breadth of Edwardian Sussex.

CINEMA: ALONE IN BERLIN

No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard, Thursday, 4.15pm

In Alone In Berlin, Brendan Gleeson and Emma Thompson play a German couple who boldly become anti-Nazi when they lose their son in World War II.