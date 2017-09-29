Six things to do in the next 48 hours: October 2 and 3

Have your say

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

SOCIAL: 60 PLUS FESTIVAL

Various venues, Portsmouth, until October 13

From pilates to karate, Portsmouth’s 60 Plus Festival is the perfect chance for older people to get together over an array of fun and free activities.

COMEDY: LEE NELSON

Kings Theatre, Southsea, Monday, 7.30pm

Stand-up comic and serial prankster Simon Brodkin brings out his alter-ego Lee Nelson for another round as part of his Serious Joker tour.

INDIE: COASTS

The Joiners, Southampton, Monday, 7pm

Indie five-piece Coasts head south for a date on their mammoth 38-show tour of more intimate venues in support of recently released second album, This Life.

ACOUSTIC: BARBARA DICKSON

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, Tuesday, 7.30pm

Scotland’s best-selling female singer and award-winning stage star Barbara Dickson plays stripped back versions of her best-loved songs with her pianist Nick Holland.

WELLBEING: ESSENTIAL OILS MASTERCLASS

Chi Coffee, North End, Tuesday, 7-10pm

Expect equal parts laughter and learning as you are taught all you need to know about essential oils, and also given a chance to make your own rollerball.

SCREEN: ROH’S LA BOHÈME

Vue, Gunwharf Quays, Tuesday, 7.15pm

Broadcast live from the Royal Opera House to cinemas, this production of Puccini’s La Bohème is helmed by revered director Richard Jones.