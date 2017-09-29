Six things to do in the next 48 hours: October 2 and 3

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area
SOCIAL: 60 PLUS FESTIVAL
Various venues, Portsmouth, until October 13
From pilates to karate, Portsmouth’s 60 Plus Festival is the perfect chance for older people to get together over an array of fun and free activities.
COMEDY: LEE NELSON
Kings Theatre, Southsea, Monday, 7.30pm
Stand-up comic and serial prankster Simon Brodkin brings out his alter-ego Lee Nelson for another round as part of his Serious Joker tour.
INDIE: COASTS
The Joiners, Southampton, Monday, 7pm
Indie five-piece Coasts head south for a date on their mammoth 38-show tour of more intimate venues in support of recently released second album, This Life.
ACOUSTIC: BARBARA DICKSON
New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, Tuesday, 7.30pm
Scotland’s best-selling female singer and award-winning stage star Barbara Dickson plays stripped back versions of her best-loved songs with her pianist Nick Holland.
WELLBEING: ESSENTIAL OILS MASTERCLASS
Chi Coffee, North End, Tuesday, 7-10pm
Expect equal parts laughter and learning as you are taught all you need to know about essential oils, and also given a chance to make your own rollerball.
SCREEN: ROH’S LA BOHÈME
Vue, Gunwharf Quays, Tuesday, 7.15pm
Broadcast live from the Royal Opera House to cinemas, this production of Puccini’s La Bohème is helmed by revered director Richard Jones.
