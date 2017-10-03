Six things to do in the next 48 hours: October 3 and 4

Have your say

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

MUSICAL: CILLA

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, until Saturday

Afterbeating hundreds in an open casting, Kara Lily Hayworth stars in Cilla – The Musical, about the eponymous star’s early years and rise to fame.

THEATRE: MATA HARI – FEMALE SPY

The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Tuesday, 7.30pm

Dancer, lover, confidante, spy and liar. Performed 100 years after Mata Hari’s execution and inspired by her own words, Female Spy is her story… or is it the story of a set-up?

METAL: BLESSTHEFALL

The Talking Heads, Southampton, Wednesday, 7.30pm

Five albums and 13 years in, Arizona quintet blessthefall are one of the most influential forces in modern metalcore. Blood Youth and local lads Deference will open the show.

CINEMA: HIDDEN FIGURES

Eldon Building, University of Portsmouth, Wednesday, 6.15pm

Introduced by University of Portsmouth’s equality champion Pal Ahluwalia, Hidden Figures will open Portsmouth’s Black History Month Film Festival.

STAGE: BOUNCERS

Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Wednesday, 7.30pm

Lucky Eric, Judd, Les and Ralph are the original men in black. In Bouncers, they tell the tale of one night at a Yorkshire disco in the ’80s.

EXHIBITION: PAULA REGO – THE SKETCHBOOKS

Pallant House Gallery, Chichester, until January 28

This new exhibition is a rare opportunity to look at Dame Paula Rego’s preparatory drawings for the paintings which have made her a living legend in figurative art.