Six things to do in the next 48 hours: October 4 and 5

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

SCREEN: OCEAN FILM FESTIVAL

Kings Theatre, Southsea, Wednesday, 7.30pm

Dive into the deep blue as the Ocean Film Festival World Tour comes to Portsmouth, bringing a selection of the world’s best ocean-themed short films.

FOLK: WILDWOOD KIN

The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, Wednesday, 7.30pm

After their breakthrough collaborating with Seth Lakeman, Devonian alt-folk trio Wildwood Kin are brandishing rootsy stylings in their own right.

TRIBUTE: 50 YEARS OF SGT PEPPER

Portsmouth Guildhall, Wednesday, 7pm

Top Beatles tribute Rain will be pay their respects to Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, as the fab four’s most iconic album turns 50 years old.

STAGE: THE TEMPEST

The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Thursday, 8pm

In this inspiring take on a Shakespeare classic, Bilimankhwe Arts has united artists across Africa and Europe for a fast-paced, urban and exciting adaptation of The Tempest.

BLUES: ELLES BAILEY

Bullfrog Blues Club, Southsea, Thursday, 8pm

She may have got her husky tones as the result of a serious illness as a child, but now Elles Bailey is using her voice to become one of the finest talents in contemporary blues.

TALK: ALAN TITCHMARSH

Portsmouth Cathedral, Thursday, 7.30pm

As part of Portsmouth Cathedral’s 2017 theme of All Things Bright and Beautiful, gardener and broadcaster Alan Titchmarsh will give an enlightening talk.