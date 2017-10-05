Six things to do in the next 48 hours: October 5 and 6

Have your say

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

COMEDY: TOM STADE

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, tonight, 8pm

Canadian comic Tom Stade has become a cult personality on the stand-up circuit, and his latest show, I Swear, is no-nonsense business as usual.

CLASSICAL: SYMPHONIC FIRSTS

Portsmouth Guildhall, tonight, 7.30pm

Conducted by Kirill Karabits, the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra opens a new season with a trio of works, led by Beethoven’s First Symphony.

TRIBUTE: SOME GUYS HAVE ALL THE LUCK

Ferneham Hall, Fareham, tonight, 7.30pm

In the theatrical spectacular Some Guys Have All The Luck, Paul Metcalfe pays authentic tribute to Rod Stewart and his remarkable rise to fame.

CINEMA: HOTEL SALVATION

No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard, tonight, 7pm

Heartwarming Indian drama Hotel Salvation follows a man who is left with no choice but to embark on a journey with his dying father, who wishes to die in the holy city of Varanasi.

STAGE: THE THINKING DRINKERS

The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, tomorrow, 8pm

Comedy performers and award-winning writers Ben McFarland and Tom Sandham – known as The Thinking Drinkers – will tell some amazing tales about your favourite tipples.

GIG: THOMAS TRUAX

The Loft, Southsea, tomorrow, 8pm

A veteran of the New York anti-folk movement, Thomas Truax creates his own fantastical intruments to flesh his out his enthrallingly experimental sounds.