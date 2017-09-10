Six things to do in the next 48 hours: September 11 and 12

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area
POP: CRAIG DAVID
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Monday until Wednesday, 7.30pm
Arguably the jewel in Southampton’s cultural crown, Craig David will celebrate his monumental comeback with a three-night hometown residency.
CINEMA: NORTH BY NORTHWEST
The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, Havant, Monday, 11am
Forget-Me-Not’s screening of the classic Hitchcock thriller North by Northwest has been catered specifically for people living with dementia.
SPORT: BADMINTON FOR 50+
Mountbatten Centre, Hilsea, Monday, 12-3pm
If you’re aged 50 or above, join in with a game of badminton with this weekly meet-up. Nobody plays at league standard – players of all abilities are welcome.
STAGE: JUNIOR THEATRE
Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, Tuesday, 5-7pm
This musical theatre junior class offers professional training in all aspects of theatre for children aged six to nine. The first trial lesson is free for your little star-in-waiting.
SINGING: HAVANT PITCHPIPERS
St Philip’s Church, Cosham, Tuesday, 7.30-10pm
Raise your voice and rehearse with barbershop-style singing group The Havant Pitchpipers, who boast a repertoire spanning more than 200 years.
EXHIBITION: COMPOSITION OF A STAIRCASE
Pallant House Gallery, Chichester, until February
Commissioned to mark 10 years of the wing in which it rises, Lothar Götz’s instalation uses geometric murals to create an intuitive dialogue with the wing’s modern architecture.
