Six things to do in the next 48 hours: September 11 and 12

Have your say

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

POP: CRAIG DAVID

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Monday until Wednesday, 7.30pm

Arguably the jewel in Southampton’s cultural crown, Craig David will celebrate his monumental comeback with a three-night hometown residency.

CINEMA: NORTH BY NORTHWEST

The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, Havant, Monday, 11am

Forget-Me-Not’s screening of the classic Hitchcock thriller North by Northwest has been catered specifically for people living with dementia.

SPORT: BADMINTON FOR 50+

Mountbatten Centre, Hilsea, Monday, 12-3pm

If you’re aged 50 or above, join in with a game of badminton with this weekly meet-up. Nobody plays at league standard – players of all abilities are welcome.

STAGE: JUNIOR THEATRE

Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, Tuesday, 5-7pm

This musical theatre junior class offers professional training in all aspects of theatre for children aged six to nine. The first trial lesson is free for your little star-in-waiting.

SINGING: HAVANT PITCHPIPERS

St Philip’s Church, Cosham, Tuesday, 7.30-10pm

Raise your voice and rehearse with barbershop-style singing group The Havant Pitchpipers, who boast a repertoire spanning more than 200 years.

EXHIBITION: COMPOSITION OF A STAIRCASE

Pallant House Gallery, Chichester, until February

Commissioned to mark 10 years of the wing in which it rises, Lothar Götz’s instalation uses geometric murals to create an intuitive dialogue with the wing’s modern architecture.