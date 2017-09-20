Six things to do in the next 48 hours: September 21 and 22

Have your say

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

INDIE: THE SHERLOCKS

The 1865, Southampton, tonight, 7pm

Recently staking a claim that they ‘could be the pioneers of guitar music’, indie-rock quartet The Sherlocks are rising talents armed with their debut album Live For The Moment.

BALLET: THE LITTLE MERMAID

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, tonight until Saturday

The Northern Ballet has picked Hampshire as the location to debut its enchanting new adaptation of Hans Christian Andersen’s The Little Mermaid.

FOLK: SOUTHDOWNS FESTIVAL

Regis Centre, Bognor Regis, tonight until Sunday

Show of Hands’ Steve Knightley will open the Southdowns Folk Festival, with a four-day line-up boasting Home Service, Skerryvore and Richard Digance.

STAND-UP: JOLLY LODGER

The Masonic Hall, Gosport, tomorrow, 7pm

He’s made a national name for himself on the likes of Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, but Sean Collins is launching the Jolly Lodger Comedy Night on home turf.

JAZZ: RONNIE SCOTT’S ALL STARS

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, tomorrow, 7.30pm

Direct from London’s world-renowned jazz club, Ronnie Scott’s All Stars combine music and narration in a tribute to the namesake’s Soho Songbook.

ACOUSTIC: GRAEME CLARK

The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, Havant, tomorrow, 8pm

Get up close with one of the founding members of pop royalty Wet Wet Wet, as Graeme Clark gives some of his greatest hits the acoustic treatment.