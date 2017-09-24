Six things to do in the next 48 hours: September 25 and 26

Your quick guide to what do in the Portsmouth area

STAGE: RIP IT UP

Portsmouth Guildhall, Tuesday, 7pm

Join Strictly Come Dancing stars Jay McGuiness, Natalie Lowe and Louis Smith as they dance their way through the 1950s’ greatest hits in Rip It Up.

PUNK: NEW FOUND GLORY

Pyramids Centre, Southsea, Monday, 7pm

New Found Glory celebrate 20 years of being one of pop-punk’s greatest bands, playing their albums Sticks & Stones and Not Without A Fight in full.

NIGHTLIFE: RETRO GAMES NIGHT

The Fleet, Portsmouth, Monday, 7-11pm

‘Game over’ is not the result you want with more than 1,000 video games to choose from at this new retro event hosted by the popular gamer group.

CLASSICAL: PAUL LEWIS

Portsmouth Guildhall, Monday, 7pm

Regarded around the world as one of the leading musicians of his generation, pianist Paul Lewis will set the stage for the start of Portsmouth Chamber Music’s 2017/18 season.

BOOKS: CRESSIDA COWELL

Portsmouth Grammar School, Tuesday, 5pm

Acclaimed author-illustrator Cressida Cowell will be giving a talk on her much-awaited new series The Wizards of Once following her success with How to Train Your Dragon.

MUSICAL: REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL

Nuffield Southampton Theatres, Tuesday until Saturday, 7.30pm

Graeae Theatre has promised its audiences will ‘be shouting for more’ in Reasons To Be Cheerful, a gritty musical about Ian Dury and the Blockheads.