Six things to do in the next 48 hours: September 25 and 26

Your quick guide to what do in the Portsmouth area
STAGE: RIP IT UP
Portsmouth Guildhall, Tuesday, 7pm
Join Strictly Come Dancing stars Jay McGuiness, Natalie Lowe and Louis Smith as they dance their way through the 1950s’ greatest hits in Rip It Up.
PUNK: NEW FOUND GLORY
Pyramids Centre, Southsea, Monday, 7pm
New Found Glory celebrate 20 years of being one of pop-punk’s greatest bands, playing their albums Sticks & Stones and Not Without A Fight in full.
NIGHTLIFE: RETRO GAMES NIGHT
The Fleet, Portsmouth, Monday, 7-11pm
‘Game over’ is not the result you want with more than 1,000 video games to choose from at this new retro event hosted by the popular gamer group.
CLASSICAL: PAUL LEWIS
Portsmouth Guildhall, Monday, 7pm
Regarded around the world as one of the leading musicians of his generation, pianist Paul Lewis will set the stage for the start of Portsmouth Chamber Music’s 2017/18 season.
BOOKS: CRESSIDA COWELL
Portsmouth Grammar School, Tuesday, 5pm
Acclaimed author-illustrator Cressida Cowell will be giving a talk on her much-awaited new series The Wizards of Once following her success with How to Train Your Dragon.
MUSICAL: REASONS TO BE CHEERFUL
Nuffield Southampton Theatres, Tuesday until Saturday, 7.30pm
Graeae Theatre has promised its audiences will ‘be shouting for more’ in Reasons To Be Cheerful, a gritty musical about Ian Dury and the Blockheads.
