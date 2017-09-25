Six things to do in the next 48 hours: September 26 and 27

Have your say

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

MUSICAL: THE WEDDING SINGER

Kings Theatre, Southsea, until Saturday, times vary

Take a trip back to the ’80s in this musical adaptation of the hit rom-com, The Wedding Singer, starring Ray Quinn, Ruth Madoc and more.

STAGE: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, until Saturday, times vary

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical follows the early years of the eponymous star as a songwriter-for-hire before her big break.

HISTORY: PORTSMOUTH GHOST TOURS

Meet at The Dolphin, Old Portsmouth, tonight, 8.30pm

Venture back to a time filled with tales of murder, torture and ghosts. This theatrical walk will bring you a thrilling dose of scares and screams.

CINEMA: MOONLIGHT

The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, tomorrow, 1.45pm

Grabbing headlines for its Oscar glory this year, Moonlight follows a young black man growing up in Miami, and his epic journey to manhood across three pivotal life chapters.

TALK: PLANES, TRAINS, SHIPS AND TANKS

Gosport Discovery Centre, tomorrow, 7.30pm

Using footage from the Farnborough Air Sciences Trust’s archives, this entertaining talk looks at machines designed for military use and public transportation.

EXHIBITION: THE SPIRIT OF ’67

Portsmouth Guildhall, until January 2018

The Spirit of ’67: Portsmouth’s Summer of Love and its Legacy is a new exhibition created by pop historian Dave Allen focusing on the the period and its aftermath.