Six things to do in the next 48 hours: September 26 and 27

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area
MUSICAL: THE WEDDING SINGER
Kings Theatre, Southsea, until Saturday, times vary
Take a trip back to the ’80s in this musical adaptation of the hit rom-com, The Wedding Singer, starring Ray Quinn, Ruth Madoc and more.
STAGE: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL
Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, until Saturday, times vary
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical follows the early years of the eponymous star as a songwriter-for-hire before her big break.
HISTORY: PORTSMOUTH GHOST TOURS
Meet at The Dolphin, Old Portsmouth, tonight, 8.30pm
Venture back to a time filled with tales of murder, torture and ghosts. This theatrical walk will bring you a thrilling dose of scares and screams.
CINEMA: MOONLIGHT
The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, tomorrow, 1.45pm
Grabbing headlines for its Oscar glory this year, Moonlight follows a young black man growing up in Miami, and his epic journey to manhood across three pivotal life chapters.
TALK: PLANES, TRAINS, SHIPS AND TANKS
Gosport Discovery Centre, tomorrow, 7.30pm
Using footage from the Farnborough Air Sciences Trust’s archives, this entertaining talk looks at machines designed for military use and public transportation.
EXHIBITION: THE SPIRIT OF ’67
Portsmouth Guildhall, until January 2018
The Spirit of ’67: Portsmouth’s Summer of Love and its Legacy is a new exhibition created by pop historian Dave Allen focusing on the the period and its aftermath.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.