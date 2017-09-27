Six things to do in the next 48 hours: September 28 and 29

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area
STAGE: THE NORMAN CONQUESTS
Chichester Festival Theatre, until October 28, times vary
The Norman Conquests – a trilogy of interconnecting plays by Alan Ayckbourn – is a masterfully comic portrayal of the absurdities of family life.
TRIBUTE: THE ILLEGAL EAGLES
Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Thursday, 7.30pm
Often credited as the world’s number one Eagles tribute, The Illegal Eagles are celebrating 20 years of globe-trotting on their latest and greatest tour.
THEATRE: DOMINION
Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, Friday and Saturday, 8pm
In town for a two-night run, Dominion is a love story which pits intimacy against the morality of war, performed by rising young theatre troupe The Young Quills.
SPORT: THE GREAT BRITISH SPIN-OFF
New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, Friday, 7.30pm
England’s greatest ever spin bowler, Graeme Swann, has reunited with cricket commentator Henry Blofeld, for a night of amusing anecdotes in The Great British Spin-Off.
FOLK: THE LITTLE UNSAID
The Railway Inn, Winchester, Friday, 7.30pm
After digging deep into their darkest experiences for their third album, alt-folk outfit The Little Unsaid are riding the crest of a wave of acclaim.
GALLERY: MODERN LIFE IS RUBBISH
Jack House Gallery, Old Portsmouth, until Saturday
Painter Tim Fawcett treads a fine line between the comic and the tragic in this collection of vigorously rehashed internet-sourced imagery.
