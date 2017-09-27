Search

Six things to do in the next 48 hours: September 28 and 29

Alan Ayckbourn's Norman Conquests trilogy of plays is now on at Chichester Festival Theatre
Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

STAGE: THE NORMAN CONQUESTS

Chichester Festival Theatre, until October 28, times vary

The Norman Conquests – a trilogy of interconnecting plays by Alan Ayckbourn – is a masterfully comic portrayal of the absurdities of family life.

TRIBUTE: THE ILLEGAL EAGLES

Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Thursday, 7.30pm

Often credited as the world’s number one Eagles tribute, The Illegal Eagles are celebrating 20 years of globe-trotting on their latest and greatest tour.

THEATRE: DOMINION

Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, Friday and Saturday, 8pm

In town for a two-night run, Dominion is a love story which pits intimacy against the morality of war, performed by rising young theatre troupe The Young Quills.

SPORT: THE GREAT BRITISH SPIN-OFF

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, Friday, 7.30pm

England’s greatest ever spin bowler, Graeme Swann, has reunited with cricket commentator Henry Blofeld, for a night of amusing anecdotes in The Great British Spin-Off.

FOLK: THE LITTLE UNSAID

The Railway Inn, Winchester, Friday, 7.30pm

After digging deep into their darkest experiences for their third album, alt-folk outfit The Little Unsaid are riding the crest of a wave of acclaim.

GALLERY: MODERN LIFE IS RUBBISH

Jack House Gallery, Old Portsmouth, until Saturday

Painter Tim Fawcett treads a fine line between the comic and the tragic in this collection of vigorously rehashed internet-sourced imagery.