Six things to do in the next 48 hours: September 4 and 5

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

EXHIBITION: THE OMEGA PRINTMAKERS

St Thomas’ Church, Old Portsmouth, until Wednesday

The Omega Printmakers – a Portsmouth-based collective of 20 artists – have utilised countless techniques for their latest display of artworks.

HISTORY: GUILDHALL TOURS

Portsmouth Guildhall, Monday, 2pm

Having risen from the ashes of being bombed in the Second World War to become one of the country’s leading music venues, go behind the scenes and see how the Guildhall works today.

INDIE: ALT-J

Brighton Centre, Monday, 6.30pm

Alt-J won the Mercury Prize for their debut album, and they’re in the running again with their third, Relaxer. Check out why they have critics raving.

SINGING: FESTIVAL CHOIR

Portsmouth Academy, Monday, 7.15-9.15pm

Join like-minded people to sing in a companionable atmosphere, as Portsmouth Festival Choir begin rehearsals for their next concert.

MYSTERY: SHERLOCK AT SPINNAKER

Spinnaker Tower, until September 3

Play detective with a new puzzle game and delve in to the shadowy world of a secret society known as the Compass Club. Solve the mystery while exploring the tower.

CINEMA: CITY OF GHOSTS

Harbour Lights, Southampton, Tuesday, 6.15pm

Capturing the real-life efforts of Syrian rebels and citizen journalists, City of Ghosts exposes a new type of warfare and a conflict over clicks and views.