Six things to do in the next 48 hours: September 4 and 5

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area
EXHIBITION: THE OMEGA PRINTMAKERS
St Thomas’ Church, Old Portsmouth, until Wednesday
The Omega Printmakers – a Portsmouth-based collective of 20 artists – have utilised countless techniques for their latest display of artworks.
HISTORY: GUILDHALL TOURS
Portsmouth Guildhall, Monday, 2pm
Having risen from the ashes of being bombed in the Second World War to become one of the country’s leading music venues, go behind the scenes and see how the Guildhall works today.
INDIE: ALT-J
Brighton Centre, Monday, 6.30pm
Alt-J won the Mercury Prize for their debut album, and they’re in the running again with their third, Relaxer. Check out why they have critics raving.
SINGING: FESTIVAL CHOIR
Portsmouth Academy, Monday, 7.15-9.15pm
Join like-minded people to sing in a companionable atmosphere, as Portsmouth Festival Choir begin rehearsals for their next concert.
MYSTERY: SHERLOCK AT SPINNAKER
Spinnaker Tower, until September 3
Play detective with a new puzzle game and delve in to the shadowy world of a secret society known as the Compass Club. Solve the mystery while exploring the tower.
CINEMA: CITY OF GHOSTS
Harbour Lights, Southampton, Tuesday, 6.15pm
Capturing the real-life efforts of Syrian rebels and citizen journalists, City of Ghosts exposes a new type of warfare and a conflict over clicks and views.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.