Six things to do in the next 48 hours: September 5 and 6

Have your say

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

GALLERY: THE BEATLES STORY

The Churchillian, Widley, Tuesday and Wednesday, 11am-11pm

The Beatles Story – an exhibition of eight stunning oil paintings by William Garnett – will chronicle the history of the most influential band of all time.

CINEMA: MY LIFE AS A COURGETTE

Chichester Cinema, Tuesday, 12.30pm

The Oscar-nominated Swiss-French animation My Life As A Courgette tells the story of an orphan and his struggles to find his place in this often hostile environment.

WORKSHOP: CHOCOLATE TEMPERING

Choc & Truffle, Copnor, Tuesday, 2pm

Learn the key skill of chocolate-making using the best Belgian chocolate in this four-hour, hands-on and potentially messy tempering workshop.

MUSICAL: FLASHDANCE

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, Wednesday until Saturday

Hot on the heels of her acclaimed star turn in Thoroughly Modern Millie, Joanne Clifton takes the lead in the 1980s’ classic Flashdance.

STAGE: CARRIE THE MUSICAL

The Station Theatre, Hayling Island, until Saturday

Stephen King’s 1976 thriller Carrie about a telekinetic teen who gets pushed to the edge gets a musical makeover. CCADS Theatre are the group taking on the bold and brilliant task.

PUNK: FRESH

Suburbia, Southampton, Wednesday, 7pm

London power-pop trio Fresh return to the city where they recorded their phenomenal debut album, this time with label mates Jesus and His Judgemental Father.