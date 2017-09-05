Six things to do in the next 48 hours: September 6 and 7

Have your say

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

ROCK: RODDY WOOMBLE

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Thursday, 8pm

He is frontman of acclaimed alt-rockers Idlewild, but Roddy Woomble has also carved himself a solo career and is back with fourth album The Deluder.

THEATRE: DAISY PULLS IT OFF

The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, Havant, until Saturday

Dynamo Youth Theatre’s latest production is the splendid 1920s boarding school-based comedy Daisy Pulls It Off, written by Denise Deegan.

CINEMA: SLIPKNOT – DAY OF THE GUSANO

Vue, Gunwharf Quays, Wednesday, 8pm

In cinemas for one night only and directed by their own Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan, Day of the Gusano focuses on the ‘Maggot’ fan community surrounding American metal icons Slipknot.

JAZZ: JEFF BARNHART’S SWEET & HOT

Gosport & Fareham Rugby Football Club, Wednesday, 8pm

Renowned pianist, vocalist, arranger, bandleader, recording artist, composer, educator and entertainer Jeff Barnhart is back in town with his Sweet & Hot Quartet.

STAGE: COMPANY OF ELDERS

Groundlings Theatre, Portsea, Thursday, 10am

Whether you’ve basked in the spotlight or never graced a stage, people aged 60 and above can discover their love for theatre with the Company of Elders.

GALLERY: WOMEN ARTISTS

Pallant House Gallery, Chichester, until October 15

The Female Gaze is an exhibition which challenges traditional narratives of femininity by looking at women artists’ representations of women.