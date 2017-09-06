Six things to do in the next 48 hours: September 7 and 8

Have your say

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

MUSIC: HAPI FESTIVAL

Walpole Park, Gosport, Friday until Sunday

Gosport gets a new family-friendly event this weekend. The Hapi Festival kicks off tomorrow with a headline set from Mike Pender’s Searchers.

CINEMA: RISK

No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard, Thursday, 7pm

For her intimate and incredible documentary Risk, filmmaker Laura Poitras gained unprecedented access to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and his team for six years.

CONCERT: ROYAL MARINES SCHOOL OF MUSIC

St Mary’s Church, Fratton, Thursday, 7.30pm

The world-renowned ensemble of players from the Royal Marines School of Music will be starting their new season with a double bill of concerts.

BLUES: BURNT ICE

Bullfrog Blues Club, Southsea, Thursday, 8pm

Portsmouth’s longest-running blues band Burnt Ice will cap off a successful summer and celebrate their 30th anniversary with a gig on home turf.

CLASSICAL: JOANNA FOREST

Titchfield Festival Theatre, Friday, 7.45pm

Joanna Forest has taken the world of classical music by storm. Earlier this year her debut album, Stars Are Rising, topped the Official Classical Charts.

COMEDY: TANYALEE DAVIS

Portsmouth Guildhall, Friday, 8pm

Tanyalee Davis may only be 3ft 6in, but she will be getting big laughs as she headlines the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club. Also on the bill are Rob Deering, Pete Phillipson and MC Tom Glover.