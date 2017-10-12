Six things to do in the next 48 things: October 12 and 13

Have your say

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area

CINEMA: THE GRADUATE

No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Thursday, 7pm

Introduced by Peter Kramer, senior fellow at the University of East Anglia, Dustin Hoffman’s breakout film The Graduate is a coming-of-age classic.

GIG: MARC ALMOND

Portsmouth Guildhall, Thursday, 7pm

Former Soft Cell frontman Marc Almond takes his new album, Shadows and Reflections, on tour as well as revisiting his hits, with a full orchestra.

BOOKS: BEN AARONOVITCH

Waterstones Portsmouth, Thursday, 6.30pm

Chat about all things urban fantasy with bestselling author Ben Aaronovitch, as he launches The Furthest Station, the latest novella in his acclaimed PC Peter Grant series.

COMEDY: SOFIE HAGAN

Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Thursday, 7.30pm

Danish stand-up star Sofie Hagen mines her own dysfunctional family relationships – particularly with her abusive grandfather – for laughs in her new show, Dead Baby Frog.

ROCK: THE GODFATHERS

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Friday, 8pm

With a new line-up and a new album, Big, Bad, Beautiful Noise, The Godfathers are back with a fire burning in their bellies.

EXHIBITION: NEVER EVER, EVER AFTER

Jack House Gallery, Old Portsmouth, Friday until November 11

This exhibition showcases the book cover designs of Kid Freeman – a fabled printmaker who dreams of being a world-renowned author.