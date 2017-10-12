Six things to do in the next 48 things: October 12 and 13

Your quick guide to what’s on in the Portsmouth area
CINEMA: THE GRADUATE
No6 Cinema, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Thursday, 7pm
Introduced by Peter Kramer, senior fellow at the University of East Anglia, Dustin Hoffman’s breakout film The Graduate is a coming-of-age classic.
GIG: MARC ALMOND
Portsmouth Guildhall, Thursday, 7pm
Former Soft Cell frontman Marc Almond takes his new album, Shadows and Reflections, on tour as well as revisiting his hits, with a full orchestra.
BOOKS: BEN AARONOVITCH
Waterstones Portsmouth, Thursday, 6.30pm
Chat about all things urban fantasy with bestselling author Ben Aaronovitch, as he launches The Furthest Station, the latest novella in his acclaimed PC Peter Grant series.
COMEDY: SOFIE HAGAN
Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Thursday, 7.30pm
Danish stand-up star Sofie Hagen mines her own dysfunctional family relationships – particularly with her abusive grandfather – for laughs in her new show, Dead Baby Frog.
ROCK: THE GODFATHERS
Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Friday, 8pm
With a new line-up and a new album, Big, Bad, Beautiful Noise, The Godfathers are back with a fire burning in their bellies.
EXHIBITION: NEVER EVER, EVER AFTER
Jack House Gallery, Old Portsmouth, Friday until November 11
This exhibition showcases the book cover designs of Kid Freeman – a fabled printmaker who dreams of being a world-renowned author.