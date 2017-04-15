Search

Six things to do in the next 72 Hours: April 15, 16 and 17

Crafts in the Tower returns to The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth on Sunday

Paramedics expecting surge in calls over Easter weekend

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow

BOOKS: CHAPTER ONE

Elson Library, Gosport, Saturday, 10am-12pm

This monthly reading group is a great place to read, share, discuss and discover new authors and their works with fellow bookworms.

FAMILY: EGGS ON LEGS

Meridian Shopping Centre, Havant, Saturday, 11am-3pm

Indulge in this egg-citing Easter event. Shoppers will be greeted by two lively Eggs on Legs characters, who never fail to paint smiles across everyone’s faces.

STAGE: MONDAY’S CHILD

The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Saturday, 2.30pm

Monday’s Child is an imaginative story exploring how we make and store memories – a joyous show about the bond between the young and the old.

GALLERY: CRAFTS IN THE TOWER

The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, Sunday, 11am-4pm

From jewellery and textiles to woodwork and ceramics, the Crafts in the Tower group will be celebrating Easter with a vibrant art exhibition.

STAGE: FERNEHAM DANCE FESTIVAL

Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Sunday, until April 22

Ferneham Hall’s annual Dance Festival for amateur performers kicks off this weekend. The week-long event welcomes dancers from across the region.

ROCK: EMPTIFISH

The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Sunday, 7.30pm

Pompey surf-punk legends Emptifish play at a gig dubbed The Easter Resurrection Shuffle – it marks the return to action of  guitarist Ian ‘Lord Sonic’ Parmiter after illness.

