Six things to do in the next 72 Hours: April 15, 16 and 17

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow

BOOKS: CHAPTER ONE

Elson Library, Gosport, Saturday, 10am-12pm

This monthly reading group is a great place to read, share, discuss and discover new authors and their works with fellow bookworms.

FAMILY: EGGS ON LEGS

Meridian Shopping Centre, Havant, Saturday, 11am-3pm

Indulge in this egg-citing Easter event. Shoppers will be greeted by two lively Eggs on Legs characters, who never fail to paint smiles across everyone’s faces.

STAGE: MONDAY’S CHILD

The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Saturday, 2.30pm

Monday’s Child is an imaginative story exploring how we make and store memories – a joyous show about the bond between the young and the old.

GALLERY: CRAFTS IN THE TOWER

The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, Sunday, 11am-4pm

From jewellery and textiles to woodwork and ceramics, the Crafts in the Tower group will be celebrating Easter with a vibrant art exhibition.

STAGE: FERNEHAM DANCE FESTIVAL

Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Sunday, until April 22

Ferneham Hall’s annual Dance Festival for amateur performers kicks off this weekend. The week-long event welcomes dancers from across the region.

ROCK: EMPTIFISH

The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Sunday, 7.30pm

Pompey surf-punk legends Emptifish play at a gig dubbed The Easter Resurrection Shuffle – it marks the return to action of guitarist Ian ‘Lord Sonic’ Parmiter after illness.