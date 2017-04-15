Six things to do in the next 72 Hours: April 15, 16 and 17

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow
BOOKS: CHAPTER ONE
Elson Library, Gosport, Saturday, 10am-12pm
This monthly reading group is a great place to read, share, discuss and discover new authors and their works with fellow bookworms.
FAMILY: EGGS ON LEGS
Meridian Shopping Centre, Havant, Saturday, 11am-3pm
Indulge in this egg-citing Easter event. Shoppers will be greeted by two lively Eggs on Legs characters, who never fail to paint smiles across everyone’s faces.
STAGE: MONDAY’S CHILD
The Spring Arts Centre, Havant, Saturday, 2.30pm
Monday’s Child is an imaginative story exploring how we make and store memories – a joyous show about the bond between the young and the old.
GALLERY: CRAFTS IN THE TOWER
The Square Tower, Old Portsmouth, Sunday, 11am-4pm
From jewellery and textiles to woodwork and ceramics, the Crafts in the Tower group will be celebrating Easter with a vibrant art exhibition.
STAGE: FERNEHAM DANCE FESTIVAL
Ferneham Hall, Fareham, Sunday, until April 22
Ferneham Hall’s annual Dance Festival for amateur performers kicks off this weekend. The week-long event welcomes dancers from across the region.
ROCK: EMPTIFISH
The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Sunday, 7.30pm
Pompey surf-punk legends Emptifish play at a gig dubbed The Easter Resurrection Shuffle – it marks the return to action of guitarist Ian ‘Lord Sonic’ Parmiter after illness.